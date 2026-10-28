Ide Medical Highlights Orthopedic Recovery Equipment And Clinical Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 12:34 pm - iDe Medical provides specialized orthopedic recovery equipment, cold compression therapy systems, PRP solutions, and medical equipment rental services for patients and healthcare professionals.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois – October 27, 2026 – iDe Medical LLC is highlighting its portfolio of orthopedic recovery equipment and specialized medical solutions for patients, healthcare professionals, orthopedic practices, and medical facilities. Based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the company focuses on products and services for orthopedic care, sports medicine, post-surgical recovery, and rehabilitation.

Founded in 2004, iDe Medical brings more than two decades of experience in the orthopedic and sports medicine industry. The company follows a focused medical solutions model, selecting products intended to provide practical value to patients and healthcare practices. Its portfolio includes cold therapy and cold compression equipment, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems, red light therapy devices, orthopedic recovery sleeves, and durable medical equipment (DME) rental services.

Among the solutions featured by iDe Medical is the NICE1 cold compression therapy system. The device combines cold therapy with programmable pneumatic compression and is presented as an option for people recovering from orthopedic procedures or sports-related injuries. The company also offers other cold therapy equipment, including circulating cold-water systems and compression products designed for different body areas. Product selection and use should be discussed with the treating healthcare professional, taking into account the patient's procedure, condition, and care plan.

The company's portfolio also includes Selphyl PRP, a platelet-rich plasma system intended for use by qualified healthcare professionals in orthopedic, sports medicine, and regenerative medicine settings. PRP procedures involve preparing a concentrate from a patient's own blood. Clinical decisions about whether PRP is appropriate depend on the individual patient, the condition being treated, and the judgment of the licensed clinician. iDe Medical provides product information for professionals interested in learning about the system and its clinical workflow.

Additional offerings include Reparel recovery sleeves and ManaRay red and near-infrared light therapy equipment. These products give patients and healthcare practices access to different types of recovery-related equipment within one specialist supplier's portfolio. Availability, intended use, and product-specific instructions may vary, so customers are encouraged to review the relevant product information and consult an appropriate healthcare professional before use.

In addition to product sales, iDe Medical provides durable medical equipment rental options. Rental services can be relevant for patients who need certain recovery devices for a limited period following surgery or injury. The company provides information about available equipment and invites customers to contact its team to discuss product selection, rental arrangements, and purchasing questions.

iDe Medical serves both individual customers and healthcare professionals. Its website provides product information, details about rental options, company background, and ways to contact the business. The company's team includes professionals with experience in orthopedic and medical product sales, operations, and customer support. This combination of specialized product categories and industry experience is intended to help customers identify equipment that may fit their needs and help healthcare practices explore available solutions.

As interest in orthopedic rehabilitation and recovery equipment continues, access to clear product information and knowledgeable supplier support remains important for patients and providers. iDe Medical aims to support that process by bringing together selected orthopedic products, equipment options, and customer assistance through a dedicated medical solutions business.

About iDe Medical LLC

Founded in 2004, iDe Medical LLC is an orthopedic recovery and medical equipment company based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its portfolio includes cold and cold compression therapy equipment, Selphyl PRP, Reparel recovery sleeves, ManaRay light therapy equipment, and durable medical equipment rental services. The company serves patients, healthcare professionals, orthopedic practices, and medical facilities.

For product information, rental inquiries, or general questions, contact iDe Medical LLC at 1521 E. Best Dr., Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA. The company can be reached by telephone at 888-433-6331 or by email at [email protected]. Additional information is available at