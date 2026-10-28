Edition Expands Its Global Footprint With a Landmark Debut in Cape Town

(MENAFN- APO Group) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 27, 2026/ -- Framed by Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Town is defined by the interplay of nature and urban life, heritage and artistic spirit, and local identity and global influence. EDITION marks its African debut with The Cape Town EDITION ( – a gathering place poised to become a social nexus and a gateway to discover the city.

Cape Town joins EDITION's global portfolio of hotels in some of the world's most sought-after destinations ranging from Lake Como and Tokyo to London, New York, Riviera Maya and beyond, where thoughtful design, carefully curated culinary experiences and a strong sense of cultural relevance come together in a way that is distinctly EDITION.

“Cape Town has a distinctive energy shaped by extraordinary landscapes, diverse influences and an exceptional culinary scene,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. “As one of the world’s most compelling cultural capitals, it is a natural home for EDITION. This opening marks an important milestone for the brand as we continue to grow in destinations that sit at the intersection of culture, creativity and global influence.”

Opening at Quay 7 on the V&A Waterfront, The Cape Town EDITION occupies a coveted position within Cape Town’s historic working harbour, a gateway that has connected cultures for centuries. Overlooking the V&A Waterfront’s new superyacht marina and facing Table Mountain, the hotel sits at the intersection of the city’s maritime heritage and vibrant cultural scene, surrounded by leading museums, art galleries, acclaimed restaurants, elevated retail and the dynamic atmosphere of the Waterfront neighbourhood.

“The opening of The Cape Town EDITION is an important milestone in the V&A Waterfront’s continued evolution and a strong expression of confidence in Cape Town as a globally competitive tourism and investment destination,” said Graham Wood, Chief Executive Officer of the V&A Waterfront. “At Quay 7, the EDITION brings an exceptional international hospitality brand into a working harbour and connects it to the wider Waterfront neighbourhood through new dining, cultural and public-facing experiences. It also signals the next chapter for Granger Bay: a well-connected waterfront district that creates long-term value for Cape Town, our visitors and the communities we serve.”

Where Minimalistic Design Meets Maritime Heritage

Designed by Neri&Hu in collaboration with Cape Town-based architects and professional firms, The Cape Town EDITION draws on the industrial maritime character of Quay 7. The architecture references the warehouse structures that previously occupied the site through a long, low-slung form, pitched rooflines and a material language inspired by the working harbour. More than six million bricks were laid by hand in shifting patterns that bring texture to the façade, transforming a humble material through meticulous craftsmanship and creating a distinctive architectural identity rooted in place.

At the centre of the hotel is The Drum, a soaring cylindrical space open to the elements above. Here, Cape Town's shifting light and sea air are welcomed in. A spiralling staircase ascends to an outdoor viewing platform, gradually revealing the city: the harbour, Table Mountain, the Atlantic and the rhythm of the Waterfront below. Part arrival experience, part public lookout, The Drum invites guests, visitors and locals alike to discover Cape Town from a new vantage point.

The hotel's 142 guestrooms and suites balance refined comfort with a distinctly residential sensibility. Bespoke furniture, natural finishes and cleverly integrated joinery inspired by 19th-century travel trunks create warm, layered interiors designed to feel both intuitive and deeply comfortable, while large windows frame sweeping views. Custom furnishings and rugs woven by KwaZulu-Natal-based Shuttleworth Weaving layer local craft into the experience. The 240-square-metre Penthouse and 112-square-metre Harbour Suite crown the hotel, with generous living spaces and panoramic outlooks.

Throughout the hotel, art and design serve as a reflection of Africa's creative landscape, connecting guests to the people, stories and traditions that shape the destination. Design Network Africa sourced progressive pieces from makers across the continent, including Zulu ukhamba vessels and mouth-blown recycled glass from Eswatini, a landlocked country in Southern Africa. Cape Town’s Southern Guild curated an art collection of established and emerging African voices including Zanele Muholi’s black-and-white photographic portraits in Punch Room, EDITION’s contemporary take on the traditional punch house; Usha Seejarim’s Fading Dish Cloth, assembled from hundreds of wooden clothes pegs, appears in the spa; and Chuma Maweni’s smoke-fired ceramics lend a sculptural presence to the lobby and dining spaces.

The Cape Gathered Around the Table

With experience spanning Berners Tavern at The London EDITION and some of the Cape's leading restaurants, Executive Chef Phil Carmichael and award-winning South African beverage partner George Hunter lead the hotel's food and beverage programme across a collection of distinct restaurants and bars, shaping experiences that move seamlessly from morning through late night.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Shale, brings the Cape to the table through a seasonal menu, drawing on farmers, coastal fisheries, winemakers and independent producers. Meat is dry-aged in-house, while a predominantly South African wine list carries the regional story into the glass. Dishes are recognisable yet quietly unexpected, such as Saldanha Bay mussels in a curry velouté with seaweed salad and braised black rice. On the rooftop, EAVE offers a relaxed, yet refined, setting with broad views. Set beside the heated pool, the indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar moves from leisurely afternoons to sundowners, dinner and curated music programming after dark. The menu pairs refreshing cocktails and a thoughtful wine list with small plates that showcase the flavours of the Winelands and the surrounding coastline. The adjoining Pool Terrace follows the sun, from breakfast and easy midday bites to sunset cocktails and light dinners.

On the ground floor, EDITION’s signature Lobby Bar takes on the warmth and ease of a Cape Town living room, where hotel life and local rhythm meet. Anchored by a striking bar and pool table, the space seamlessly transitions from morning coffee meetings to light bites and evening drinks. Punch Room revives a centuries-old drinking ritual once carried along the trade routes that passed through the Cape. Wood panelling, velvet banquettes and low lighting create an intimate, opulent retreat, where punches are served in generous bowls for sharing. Local character finds expression in Brandewijn, a punch combining brandy, Pinotage, rooibos, pineapple, lemon and winter spice, offering a modern interpretation of the region's rich cultural and culinary heritage.

Moments of Renewal

The spa sits below sea level, cocooned from the energy of the waterfront above. Alongside five treatment rooms and a couples’ suite, the spa features a sauna and steam room, while infrared beds and Therabody recovery boots offer targeted support for rest and recovery. The treatment menu combines skincare, massage, fascia work and aromatherapy with Omorovicza’s mineral-rich formulations. The focus on wellbeing continues with a 24-hour gym and a daily programme of yoga, breathwork, sound baths and movement sessions beside the heated rooftop pool and sun deck.

The hotel offers a collection of light-filled areas for meetings, gatherings and celebrations. At its heart is the flexible ballroom with a capacity of up to 200 people, complemented by a boardroom, two meeting studios and a private event terrace. Wellness programming, destination dining and social venues offer a more flexible approach to events, from harbourside receptions and rooftop cocktails at EAVE to exclusive gatherings at Vantage, the hotel’s rooftop event space, and dinners at Shale.

“We want The Cape Town EDITION to feel as relevant to a Capetonian as it does to someone visiting the city for the first time,” said Leonie Andereya, General Manager at The Cape Town EDITION. “Inspired by the warmth and authenticity of South African hospitality, we have created a place where locals and travellers come together through food, culture, creativity and conversation. Sophisticated but never formal, it offers a distinct lens on Cape Town and the feeling that you have discovered a side of the city, and a community within it, that you genuinely want to be part of.”



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About EDITION Hotels:

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 23 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Red Sea, Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Lake Como and Dali.

SOURCE

Marriott International, Inc.



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