MENAFN - GetNews) Vincenzo Labarbera, founder of Landsdown Corporation, names the signals that tell a buyer a gravel or sand supplier will not hold up over time.

Montgomery, AL, United States - October 28, 2026 - Anyone who orders metallurgical gravel, construction gravel, or concrete sand in bulk knows the real cost is not on the invoice. It shows up later, in a load that does not match the last one, or a delivery that never comes.

Vincenzo Labarbera has watched this problem from the supply side since he started Landsdown Corporation in 2012. The company mines sand and gravel used for everything from landscape gravel to fill dirt, with operations across Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

The First Sign: Inconsistent Material

The most common warning sign is material that changes from one order to the next. A batch of construction sand that is coarser than the last one, or mortar sand with more fines mixed in, can throw off a mix design without anyone noticing until the pour is done.

Labarbera says buyers should ask to see material from the same source they will actually be pulling from, not a sample pulled for show. A supplier who mines consistently should be able to produce gravel or sand that looks and behaves the same way every time.

The Second Sign: A Supplier Spread Too Thin

A second warning sign is a supplier that takes on every customer who calls. Landsdown Corporation has built its approach around the opposite idea: keeping the customer list small enough that loyal accounts get what they need when they ask for it.

Labarbera says a yard that says yes to everyone eventually runs short on somebody. When that happens, it is usually the smaller or newer account that gets pushed back, not the big one. Buyers who notice a supplier constantly adding new customers should ask how that supplier plans to keep every order on schedule.

The Third Sign: Vague Answers About the Pit

Labarbera also tells buyers to pay attention to how a supplier talks about their own operation. Underground mining for sand and gravel, whether it is metallurgical gravel or fill sand, comes with real limits on volume and timing. A supplier who cannot explain where material comes from, or how much they can commit to, is a supplier who may not be able to back up a delivery promise.

He says the companies worth working with are the ones that can speak plainly about their pits, their gravel types, and their delivery capacity, because that is the information a buyer actually needs before committing to a job.

What to Ask Before Placing an Order

Labarbera suggests a short set of questions for anyone sourcing gravel or sand in bulk:



Can I see material from the exact source I will be buying from?

How many other customers are you currently supplying on a regular basis?

What is your typical turnaround time for a delivery of this size? Do you mine this material yourselves, or are you reselling it?

None of these questions are complicated. Labarbera says that is the point. A supplier who answers them quickly and specifically is usually a supplier who has their operation under control.

A Smaller Customer List by Design

Landsdown Corporation has around 75 employees working across its mining and gravel operations. Labarbera has said the company would rather keep its customer base smaller and reliable than grow it past the point where every order can be filled on time. For buyers evaluating a new supplier, that same question, how many customers is too many, is worth asking before signing a contract.

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About Vincenzo Labarbera

Vincenzo Labarbera is the founder of Landsdown Corporation, a mining company that supplies metallurgical gravel, construction gravel, landscape gravel, construction sand, concrete sand, and mortar sand. The company was started in 2012 and is based in Leland, North Carolina, with operations in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Labarbera is based in Montgomery, Alabama.

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