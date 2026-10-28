MENAFN - GetNews)“Right Hand Senior Care Announces Special Needs Home Care in Madisonville, LA,” offering compassionate, personalized in-home support. The image shows a smiling senior woman embraced by a caregiver, reflecting the trust, comfort, and companionship that dedicated caregivers provide to individuals of all ages and abilities Hand Senior Care announces the launch of special needs home care in Madisonville, LA, providing personalized in-home support for individuals of all ages with developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities. The service offers dedicated caregivers, assistance with daily routines, personal care, mobility, and companionship. Founded by Heather Monoc, the agency focuses on consistent, compassionate care and flexible care plans tailored to each individual's changing needs.

Madisonville, LA - October 28, 2026 - Right Hand Senior Care today announced the launch of special needs home care in Madisonville, LA, a new in-home service for people whose needs reach beyond standard senior care. The service supports individuals living with developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities, along with the families who care for them, and it is available now across the agency's Northshore coverage area. Care plans are built around the person rather than a fixed template, and they adjust as circumstances change.

“When we built this program, we kept asking one question: would this be good enough for my own family?” said Heather Monoc, owner and founder of Right Hand Senior Care.“People with special needs deserve a caregiver who shows up, pays attention, and treats them with real respect. That is the standard we hold our team to, and it's the reason we decided to serve Madisonville.”

Families often say the hardest part of arranging support is finding someone who understands that no two people need the same thing. A consistent caregiver learns a person's habits, preferences, and the small details that put them at ease, which lowers stress across the household and gives relatives room to rest. Keeping care in the home adds to that. Familiar surroundings, a steady routine, and one-on-one attention help a person stay comfortable and confident, especially when new environments feel disorienting.

Specific benefits of the service include:



Help with daily routines, personal care, and mobility

Companionship and one-on-one engagement throughout the day

A consistent caregiver who learns each client's preferences Care plans that flex as a person's needs shift over time

For more information about Right Hand Senior Care and their special needs home care in Madisonville, LA, visit .

About Right Hand Senior Care:

Right Hand Senior Care is a private-pay, non-medical home care agency founded by Heather Monoc, serving Madisonville and communities across Louisiana's Northshore. The agency provides personalized, in-home support, including companion care, personal care, memory care, and now special needs home care. Every service is delivered by caregivers who treat each client like family.