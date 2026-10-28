MENAFN - GetNews)“Trust Home Care Brings Aging in Place Senior Care to Arlington, VA, Families” highlights compassionate, personalized home care through a heartwarming image of a smiling caregiver supporting an older adult. The image reflects Trust Home Care's commitment to helping seniors maintain independence, comfort, and dignity while aging safely in their own homes Home Care expands aging-in-place senior care in Arlington, VA, helping older adults remain comfortable, safe, and independent at home. Led by nurse-owner Mellisa Owusu Ansah, the agency provides personalized assistance with daily activities, mobility, companionship, medication reminders, and dementia care. With flexible care plans, RN wellness checks, and no long-term contracts, Trust Home Care supports seniors and gives Arlington families peace of mind.

ARLINGTON, VA - October 28, 2026 - Trust Home Care today announced it is offering aging-in-place senior care in Arlington, VA, through its Northern Virginia office in Sterling, which opened in July 2026. The independent, nurse-owned agency sends trained caregivers into the homes of older adults who want to stay where they are, helping with daily tasks so seniors can keep their routines, their neighborhoods, and their independence. For Arlington families weighing what comes next for an aging parent, it means a local option that starts with the life their loved one already has.

“Most people I talk with don't want a new life. They want the one they already have, with a little more help,” says Mellisa Owusu Ansah, MSN, RN, Principal Administrator and Owner at Trust Home Care.“Our job is to fit into someone's day, not rearrange it. If your mother has had coffee on the same porch for thirty years, we want her to keep doing that.”

The service supports seniors remaining at home and adult children managing busy lives. Trust Home Care expands its nurse-led care from Maryland to Northern Virginia, offering personalized, adaptive home care.

Features and benefits of Trust Home Care's aging-in-place support include:



Help with daily living: Caregivers assist with bathing and grooming, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and errands, so everyday tasks no longer cause stress.

Safer movement at home: Mobility assistance and medication reminders help seniors get through their day with more confidence. Memory support: Families coping with memory changes can arrange dementia and Alzheimer's support without moving a parent out of familiar surroundings.

Families gain real relief with flexible support, companionship, transportation, and RN wellness checks without long-term contracts.

To learn more about Trust Home Care or aging-in-place senior care in Arlington, VA, or to talk through what support might look like for a parent, visit .

About Trust Home Care:

Trust Home Care is an independent, nurse-owned home care agency led by Mellisa Owusu Ansah, MSN, RN. The agency serves families across Maryland and expanded into Northern Virginia in July 2026 with the opening of its Sterling office. Its caregivers provide personal care, companionship, respite care, and dementia and Alzheimer's support so older adults can stay comfortably at home. Trust Home Care's mission is to provide exceptional care and unparalleled service to the families who have placed their trust in it.