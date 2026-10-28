MENAFN - GetNews)A compassionate caregiver in blue scrubs smiles alongside a senior woman holding a walking cane, reflecting the comfort, trust, and personalized support of in-home care. 24-Hour Home Care Now Available in Annapolis, MD, Through Trust Home Care helps seniors receive dependable assistance, companionship, and around-the-clock support while remaining safe and comfortable at home Home Care, a nurse-owned home care agency, has expanded its services to offer 24-hour home care in Annapolis, MD. Families can now access continuous overnight assistance, personal care, companionship, medication reminders, and mobility support. Led by Mellisa Owusu Ansah, MSN, RN, the agency provides flexible care options, from hourly assistance to live-in support, helping seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home while giving families peace of mind.

ANNAPOLIS, MD - October 28, 2026 - Trust Home Care today announced the launch of 24-hour home care in Annapolis, MD, giving families in the state capital a dedicated option for continuous, in-home support. The nurse-owned agency, already serving communities across Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties, is now extending around-the-clock care to seniors and adults in Annapolis who need help at any hour.

“Families in Annapolis kept telling us they loved the idea of keeping a parent at home, but they worried about the nights and the gaps,” says Mellisa Owusu Ansah, MSN, RN, Principal Administrator and Owner of Trust Home Care.“Adding 24-hour care here means we can cover the whole day, not just part of it, and give people real peace of mind.”

For many households, the hardest stretch of caregiving happens after dark, when a loved one may need help getting up at 2 a.m. or reassurance when confusion sets in late at night. With continuous care in place, a trained caregiver is present through those hours, and adult children who have been splitting overnight shifts can finally rest.

Features and benefits of 24-hour and live-in care include:



A caregiver on hand overnight to assist with mobility, bathroom needs, and safety supervision

Steady help with daily routines, from meals and medication reminders to grooming and companionship Flexible options, from a few daytime hours up to live-in home care, so each family can match support to what their loved one actually needs

The expansion is meant to put choices back in families' hands. Some clients need only daytime help, while others do better with a caregiver who stays in the home and provides steady support across the week. By offering both, Trust Home Care lets each family adjust the level of care as circumstances change.

For more information on Trust Home Care and their 24-hour home care in Annapolis, MD visit .

About Trust Home Care:

Trust Home Care is an independent, nurse-owned home care agency serving Annapolis and the surrounding Prince George's and Anne Arundel County communities. The agency provides concierge-level, in-home support for private clients, including personal care, companionship, respite, and around-the-clock assistance. Its mission is to deliver exceptional care and dependable service to the patients and families who place their trust in it.