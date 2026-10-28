Gadellnet Frees Its Coordination Team From 100+ Triage Calls A Week By Making Chat The Front Door To IT Support

(MENAFN- GetNews) St. Louis MSP serving 350+ clients grows chat tickets 362% and runs 11,226 AI triage sessions in 2025 with Thread St. Louis - October 28, 2026 - GadellNet, a managed service provider (MSP) based in St. Louis with offices in Indianapolis and Denver, has rebuilt its service desk around a branded, chat-first experience powered by Thread. By letting AI handle intake and triage, GadellNet now deflects 100 to 150 phone calls a week and has moved its coordination team from transcribing inbound calls to higher-value client work. The Challenge GadellNet's coordination team is the first point of contact when something breaks for a client. For years, most of the team's day went to answering 150 to 200 inbound calls a week, each taking around 10 minutes to type the problem into ConnectWise and route to an engineer. That left little time to schedule deployments, confirm on-site visits, or follow up with clients after a hard week. Tickets also entered the queue without consistent categorization or priority, engineers were pulled into repetitive requests, and the chat tools available in the market felt too dated for the modern brand GadellNet wanted to present. The Solution GadellNet deployed Thread as a branded AI service desk layer connecting Microsoft Teams to ConnectWise Manage. Clients chat with GadellNet Thread Bot, which gathers context and can hand off to a technician at any point. Clients who prefer to skip the bot can do so, keeping chat an option rather than a gate. Behind the scenes, Thread's Triage Agent categorizes and prioritizes every incoming ticket, routes it to the right engineering pod, and writes a summary title for each one. Sentiment and effort scores collected after every conversation give the team a weekly feedback loop for tuning the bot. The work earned GadellNet Thread's 2024 Partner of the Year award and its 2025 Triage Innovation Award. The Results

Measure Result New clients, 2026 YTD 35+, with no added headcount No-touch resolutions by GadellNet Thread Bot, 2026 YTD 2,500 (on pace for 3,000+ by year end) Hours saved on no-touch tickets, 2026 YTD 1,250 (about 30 minutes per ticket) Total hours saved, 2026 YTD About 2,400 (no-touch tickets plus faster scheduling, categorization, and prioritization) Inbound calls Down from a high of 400 to an average of 250 per week, even after adding 35+ clients Open tickets on alert board Cut by more than half Phone calls deflected 100–150 per week Coordination time reclaimed Roughly 16–25 hours per week Chat tickets 3,957 (2024) → 18,265 (2025), up 362% AI triage sessions, 2025 11,226 (4,624 in December alone) AI categorizations, 2025 348,472 AI prioritizations, 2025 88,233 AI-generated ticket titles, 2025 65,200

About 30% of GadellNet's tickets now come in through Thread, mostly via Microsoft Teams, and arrive in ConnectWise already structured, titled, and prioritized. The coordination team now spends its time on outbound calls, on-site scheduling and client check-ins, and engineers are freed from routine requests.

The time GadellNet reclaimed went back into its people. Over the past two years, GadellNet has promoted five members of its team into engineering, cybersecurity, procurement, continuous improvement, and account management roles. When coordination roles opened up, GadellNet didn't need to backfill two of them. The coordination team is now half its former size, with no layoffs.

"Death to the repetitive ticket. Let our engineers go engineer," said Kurt Beard, Continuous Improvement Specialist at GadellNet.

Thread's agents now bundle related tickets and match each one to the right client company automatically. On GadellNet's alert board, that cut the number of open tickets by more than half and made RMM alerts far easier to manage.

Kyle Carter, Leader, Cybersecurity Operations at GadellNet, called the agent bundling of cybersecurity tickets "a substantial quality of life boost."

Adoption keeps accelerating: GadellNet's AI triage sessions in Q1 2026 already exceeded those of the first five months of 2025 combined.

About GadellNet

GadellNet is a mid-size MSP headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Indianapolis and Denver, providing IT support, consulting, and cybersecurity services to more than 350 clients. GadellNet is part of the Lyra family of MSPs.

About Thread

Thread Magic, Inc. builds an AI service desk for managed service providers. Its AI agents work with clients across phone, chat, and email, while automated triage sets ticket titles, categories, and priorities and hands technicians fully prepared tickets. Thread integrates natively with PSA platforms including ConnectWise Manage, Autotask and HaloPSA, as well as Microsoft Teams and Slack, and guarantees a positive ROI within the first 60 days. Learn more at getthread or read the full GadellNet story.