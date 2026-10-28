Gadellnet Frees Its Coordination Team From 100+ Triage Calls A Week By Making Chat The Front Door To IT Support
|Measure
|Result
|New clients, 2026 YTD
|35+, with no added headcount
|No-touch resolutions by GadellNet Thread Bot, 2026 YTD
|2,500 (on pace for 3,000+ by year end)
|Hours saved on no-touch tickets, 2026 YTD
|1,250 (about 30 minutes per ticket)
|Total hours saved, 2026 YTD
|About 2,400 (no-touch tickets plus faster scheduling, categorization, and prioritization)
|Inbound calls
|Down from a high of 400 to an average of 250 per week, even after adding 35+ clients
|Open tickets on alert board
|Cut by more than half
|Phone calls deflected
|100–150 per week
|Coordination time reclaimed
|Roughly 16–25 hours per week
|Chat tickets
|3,957 (2024) → 18,265 (2025), up 362%
|AI triage sessions, 2025
|11,226 (4,624 in December alone)
|AI categorizations, 2025
|348,472
|AI prioritizations, 2025
|88,233
|AI-generated ticket titles, 2025
|65,200
About 30% of GadellNet's tickets now come in through Thread, mostly via Microsoft Teams, and arrive in ConnectWise already structured, titled, and prioritized. The coordination team now spends its time on outbound calls, on-site scheduling and client check-ins, and engineers are freed from routine requests.
The time GadellNet reclaimed went back into its people. Over the past two years, GadellNet has promoted five members of its team into engineering, cybersecurity, procurement, continuous improvement, and account management roles. When coordination roles opened up, GadellNet didn't need to backfill two of them. The coordination team is now half its former size, with no layoffs.
"Death to the repetitive ticket. Let our engineers go engineer," said Kurt Beard, Continuous Improvement Specialist at GadellNet.
Thread's agents now bundle related tickets and match each one to the right client company automatically. On GadellNet's alert board, that cut the number of open tickets by more than half and made RMM alerts far easier to manage.
Kyle Carter, Leader, Cybersecurity Operations at GadellNet, called the agent bundling of cybersecurity tickets "a substantial quality of life boost."
Adoption keeps accelerating: GadellNet's AI triage sessions in Q1 2026 already exceeded those of the first five months of 2025 combined.
About GadellNet
GadellNet is a mid-size MSP headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Indianapolis and Denver, providing IT support, consulting, and cybersecurity services to more than 350 clients. GadellNet is part of the Lyra family of MSPs.
About Thread
Thread Magic, Inc. builds an AI service desk for managed service providers. Its AI agents work with clients across phone, chat, and email, while automated triage sets ticket titles, categories, and priorities and hands technicians fully prepared tickets. Thread integrates natively with PSA platforms including ConnectWise Manage, Autotask and HaloPSA, as well as Microsoft Teams and Slack, and guarantees a positive ROI within the first 60 days. Learn more at getthread or read the full GadellNet story.
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