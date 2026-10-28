MENAFN - GetNews) Muscle Movers LLC Las Vegas has been named Top-Rated Moving Company for Las Vegas, NV in 2026 by Meritly, based on a public review record of 4.9 stars from 876 reviews.

Las Vegas, United States - October 28, 2026 - Muscle Movers LLC Las Vegas has been named Top-Rated Moving Company for Las Vegas, NV in 2026 by Meritly, a recognition platform for businesses. The award reflects the company's public review record at the time of recognition: 4.9 stars from 876 reviews. Muscle Movers is a locally owned, fully licensed and insured moving company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Top-Rated Moving Company award issued by Meritly recognises moving service providers based on their public review performance. At the time Muscle Movers received the 2026 award, the company held a rating of 4.9 stars across 876 customer reviews. The recognition is published at meritly and reflects customer feedback gathered through publicly accessible review platforms. Meritly issues awards annually to businesses that demonstrate consistent service quality as measured by customer ratings and review volume.

What services does Muscle Movers offer in Las Vegas?

Muscle Movers LLC specializes in premium residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services throughout Southern Nevada and beyond. The company serves homeowners, businesses, luxury properties, hospitality organizations, and commercial clients. Primary services include residential moving for apartments, condominiums, luxury homes, and large estates. Local moving covers Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities. The company also provides long-distance and interstate moving throughout the United States, as well as commercial and corporate relocation services.

Founded with a commitment to professionalism, transparency, accountability, and exceptional customer service, Muscle Movers has grown into an established moving company serving the Southern Nevada region. The company operates as a locally owned business, maintaining full licensing and insurance. Muscle Movers works with both residential clients and commercial organizations, providing moving services that range from individual apartment relocations to large-scale corporate projects. The company's service area extends throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area and includes long-distance moves to destinations across the country.

"When I started Muscle Movers, my goal wasn't just to build another moving company. I wanted to build a company that people could genuinely trust, one that takes pride in its work, stands behind its promises, and treats every customer's belongings like their own. We've grown tremendously over the years, but what matters most to me is the reputation we're building and the opportunities we're creating for our team. We're just getting started," said Vincent Nicholas Perez, Founder & Owner of Muscle Movers LLC.

Muscle Movers has experienced substantial growth in recent years. Annual revenue rose from approximately $550,000 in 2022 to approximately $777,000 in 2023, approximately $1.2 million in 2024, and approximately $1.55 million in 2025. The company has set a revenue goal of approximately $2.5 million for 2026. The fleet has expanded from two moving trucks in 2024 to five trucks in 2026. In January 2026, Muscle Movers opened an additional location in Henderson, Nevada.

About Muscle Movers LLC Las Vegas

Muscle Movers LLC is a locally owned, fully licensed and insured moving company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services throughout Southern Nevada and across the United States. Additional information is available at Musclemoverslv.