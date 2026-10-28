ICC Takes Action Against Haris Rauf After England Clash

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf for his inappropriate behaviour during a match against England.

During the tri-nation series match between Pakistan and England, Rauf's conduct was deemed contrary to the spirit of the game, resulting in a fine of 20 per cent of his match fee.

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The ICC also imposed one demerit point on Rauf for breaching its Code of Conduct, bringing his total demerit points to five.