ICC Takes Action Against Haris Rauf After England Clash
During the tri-nation series match between Pakistan and England, Rauf's conduct was deemed contrary to the spirit of the game, resulting in a fine of 20 per cent of his match fee.
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The ICC also imposed one demerit point on Rauf for breaching its Code of Conduct, bringing his total demerit points to five.
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