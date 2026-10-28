15 Press Groups Warn EU of “Silent Crisis” Over Gaza Documents
(MENAFN) A coalition of 15 media outlets, journalist associations and press freedom organizations demanded Wednesday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen overhaul journalists’ access to public documents. The demand comes as the EU Ombudswoman probes the commission’s refusal to release records on Gaza.
In an open letter to von der Leyen, the signatories urged the EU executive to confront what they called a “silent crisis” that has blocked reporters from obtaining information needed to scrutinize matters of public importance.
The letter lands days after European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho opened an inquiry into a complaint from a news outlet. The outlet says the commission withheld 17 documents on EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.
That outlet first requested the files in February for an investigation into how far Israeli attacks had destroyed EU-financed infrastructure in the Palestinian territory. The commission denied the request, arguing that no overriding public interest justified disclosure. The outlet’s subsequent appeal went unanswered.
Anjinho has given the commission until Nov. 4 at the latest to respond to that appeal. If the EU executive fails to give a satisfactory answer, she will review the documents herself.
Citing that backdrop, the 15 signatories pressed the commission to commit to greater transparency. They said journalists routinely run into severe delays, questionable refusals and heavy redactions that leave released material largely meaningless. In some cases, they added, the commission fails to retain and properly archive crucial documents.
The letter said the restrictions have hampered reporting on matters of major public interest. These include how EU member states spent billions of euros in post-COVID recovery funds and the bloc’s cooperation with Israel on arms research.
“Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments,” it said.
The signatories called on the commission to revoke its December 2024 internal rules of procedure, which they said have made access to documents harder. They also want strict enforcement of the regulation on public access to EU documents.
They further demanded a renewed action plan to improve journalists’ access to information. It would implement the European Ombudsman’s recommendations, ensure full compliance with European Court of Justice rulings and tighten internal procedures for filing and archiving documents.
“The European Commission’s reputation for safeguarding EU democratic values is in peril. At a time when democratic norms are under attack around the world, now is the time to uphold these values,” the letter warned.
The signatories include press freedom organizations, journalist federations and investigative news outlets.
In an open letter to von der Leyen, the signatories urged the EU executive to confront what they called a “silent crisis” that has blocked reporters from obtaining information needed to scrutinize matters of public importance.
The letter lands days after European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho opened an inquiry into a complaint from a news outlet. The outlet says the commission withheld 17 documents on EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.
That outlet first requested the files in February for an investigation into how far Israeli attacks had destroyed EU-financed infrastructure in the Palestinian territory. The commission denied the request, arguing that no overriding public interest justified disclosure. The outlet’s subsequent appeal went unanswered.
Anjinho has given the commission until Nov. 4 at the latest to respond to that appeal. If the EU executive fails to give a satisfactory answer, she will review the documents herself.
Citing that backdrop, the 15 signatories pressed the commission to commit to greater transparency. They said journalists routinely run into severe delays, questionable refusals and heavy redactions that leave released material largely meaningless. In some cases, they added, the commission fails to retain and properly archive crucial documents.
The letter said the restrictions have hampered reporting on matters of major public interest. These include how EU member states spent billions of euros in post-COVID recovery funds and the bloc’s cooperation with Israel on arms research.
“Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments,” it said.
The signatories called on the commission to revoke its December 2024 internal rules of procedure, which they said have made access to documents harder. They also want strict enforcement of the regulation on public access to EU documents.
They further demanded a renewed action plan to improve journalists’ access to information. It would implement the European Ombudsman’s recommendations, ensure full compliance with European Court of Justice rulings and tighten internal procedures for filing and archiving documents.
“The European Commission’s reputation for safeguarding EU democratic values is in peril. At a time when democratic norms are under attack around the world, now is the time to uphold these values,” the letter warned.
The signatories include press freedom organizations, journalist federations and investigative news outlets.
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