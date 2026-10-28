Jordan, Iran FMs Talk “Sustainable Ceasefire” as Hormuz Row Drags On
(MENAFN) Jordan’s top diplomat and his Iranian counterpart held urgent talks late Tuesday on securing a “sustainable ceasefire agreement” between the United States and Iran, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
Ayman Safadi took a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, in which the two men focused on “efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis” between Iran and the US, along with an agreement for a “sustainable ceasefire,” the ministry said.
Safadi pressed for “the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region.”
He also stressed the need to “respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The diplomatic contact comes as efforts continue to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two sides still at odds over the terms for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later collapsed amid disputes that included navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global energy and goods supplies.
Ayman Safadi took a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, in which the two men focused on “efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis” between Iran and the US, along with an agreement for a “sustainable ceasefire,” the ministry said.
Safadi pressed for “the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region.”
He also stressed the need to “respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The diplomatic contact comes as efforts continue to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two sides still at odds over the terms for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later collapsed amid disputes that included navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global energy and goods supplies.
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