Israel Vote: Netanyahu Bloc Falls 7 Seats Short of Majority
(MENAFN) Neither side has a path to power yet. With 72.4% of ballots counted in Israel’s parliamentary election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to take 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, seven short of the 61 needed to govern, according to Israeli media.
The opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to win 48 seats, and predominantly Arab parties are on track for 18, an Israeli daily newspaper reported, citing the Central Elections Committee. Neither major camp is projected to clear the 61-seat threshold.
Within the Arab parties’ total, the Joint List is projected to claim 12 seats and the United Arab List (Ra’am) six.
Party by party, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with a projected 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar on 21. The Together alliance is expected to win 11.
The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu are each projected at eight seats. Shas, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit are each expected to take seven, and Religious Zionism is projected to win six.
The figures are provisional and could shift as counting continues.
The opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to win 48 seats, and predominantly Arab parties are on track for 18, an Israeli daily newspaper reported, citing the Central Elections Committee. Neither major camp is projected to clear the 61-seat threshold.
Within the Arab parties’ total, the Joint List is projected to claim 12 seats and the United Arab List (Ra’am) six.
Party by party, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with a projected 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar on 21. The Together alliance is expected to win 11.
The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu are each projected at eight seats. Shas, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit are each expected to take seven, and Religious Zionism is projected to win six.
The figures are provisional and could shift as counting continues.
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