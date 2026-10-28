MENAFN - Pressat) October 28 - ​​Denmark's animal welfare minister moves to outlaw the use of fast-growing“frankenchickens” after eight political parties made unprecedented announcements this week to work towards ending the use of the controversial breeds. This would make Denmark the first country in the world to outlaw the breeds which frequently suffer from painful welfare problems.

"Frankenchickens endure extreme suffering on a daily basis, and Denmark is showing the world what's possible when politicians take that seriously. For years the UK has utterly failed these birds, leaving them to collapse in agony by the millions,” says Anima CEO Connor Jackson.

A number of European countries have made significant strides in ending the use of fast-growing chickens, which are selectively bred to reach slaughter in 35 days.

These birds grow so quickly that many suffer painful leg disorders, struggle to walk and are at higher risk of heart failure.

In the UK, Waitrose phased out fast-growing chickens in 2025, and M&S phased them out of its own-brand fresh category in 2024. But 9 in 10 of the chickens eaten in the UK still come from fast-growing breeds.



Jackson continues:“In Britain we have made efforts to give chickens more space, which is positive. But we're still breeding these birds far beyond what their bodies can cope with. As a first step, we need to see the Government ban frankenchickens in public procurement as a first step, and for major companies like KFC and Pret to keep their promises and switch to higher welfare breeds like they said they would. Nothing is stopping us from following Denmark and Norway's example.”

Anima, along with several other animal welfare charities including the RSPCA, recently wrote to Defra urging the Government to use its existing powers to ban fast-growing chickens from schools and hospitals. Labour previously committed to promoting a transition away from fast-growing broiler chicken breeds in its 2025 Animal Welfare Strategy.



Major food businesses including KFC and Pret have also come under fire for breaking previously made commitments to stop using frankenchickens by 2026.

ENDS

Denmark's Minister for Nature and Animal Welfare statement. Labour's 2025 Animal Welfare Strategy. UK NGO letter to DEFRA. Photos of UK frankenchickens. Please credit Anima. Anima is a UK animal welfare organisation and part of Anima International, with sister organisations in Denmark, Norway, Poland, France and Bulgaria. Anima International has been working to end the use of fast-growing chickens in Denmark for ten years.

Notes to editors

Media contact: Connor Jackson, CEO, Anima - [email protected], 07504580011