Bithumb Reports Mobile System Breach As South Korean Financial Firms Face Data Security Concerns

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has reported a cyber incident affecting its internal mobile system, adding to concerns about data security across the country's financial services industry.

The incident was reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and covered by Reuters on October 28. Bithumb said its in-house mobile system had been hacked and personal information leaked. The exchange was investigating whether customer member data had been included in the incident.

The same report said brokerage Daishin Securities disclosed the leakage of approximately 38,000 pieces of customer information, while Mirae Asset Global Investments also confirmed a hacking incident. Authorities were assessing the situation.

Multiple incidents increase scrutiny

The reported incidents have drawn attention to the cybersecurity risks facing financial institutions that hold personal information and operate digital services.

Cryptocurrency exchanges and brokerages maintain systems that support customer accounts, identity verification, transactions and communications. A compromise involving internal systems can expose sensitive information even when there is no immediate evidence of direct financial theft.

The scale and nature of any data exposure must be established through technical investigation. The disclosure of an incident does not, by itself, establish that account balances or private cryptographic keys have been compromised.

For customers, the distinction matters because different forms of exposure require different protective measures.

Why personal information is valuable to attackers

Personal information can be used in phishing campaigns, impersonation attempts and social engineering attacks. Criminals may combine leaked details with publicly available information to create convincing messages that appear to come from a financial institution.

Customers of affected organisations should be cautious about unexpected communications requesting passwords, authentication codes or account recovery information.

Financial institutions may also need to review access controls, authentication systems, monitoring procedures and the security of internal applications.

Security measures and incident response

Organisations responding to a breach typically need to identify the affected systems, establish the scope of access, contain unauthorised activity and assess what information may have been exposed.

They may also need to notify affected individuals and regulators, depending on the findings and applicable requirements.

Effective incident response relies on maintaining detailed system logs, restricting privileged access, applying software updates and testing recovery procedures. These measures can reduce the impact of an attack and help investigators determine what occurred.

What customers and investors will monitor

Further updates from Bithumb and the other affected institutions will be important in determining the scope of the incidents and whether customer records were involved.

For the cryptocurrency sector, the event reinforces the importance of operational security and transparent incident handling. Trust in digital financial services depends not only on transaction technology but also on how effectively companies protect the personal information entrusted to them.