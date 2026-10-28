Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Power Supplies And Kambarata-1 Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed ways to expand bilateral energy cooperation, including electricity supplies and transit, coordination of their power systems, and preparations for the autumn-winter season.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjayev and Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further collaboration in the energy sector.

The sides emphasized the role of political dialogue, mutual trust, and joint initiatives by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to reciprocal electricity supplies and transit, the stable operation of Central Asia's unified power system and coordination of measures to ensure reliable energy supplies during the autumn-winter period.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on joint projects aimed at developing regional energy infrastructure, including the proposed construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan.

The project is considered an important component of regional energy cooperation, with its development involving coordination among Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing interest in expanding practical cooperation, advancing mutually beneficial initiatives and strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.