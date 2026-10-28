Azerbaijan To Replace Remaining 500 Outdated Diesel Buses In Baku In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The goal is to completely phase out diesel buses that no longer meet current requirements in Azerbaijan, and it's expected that the number of such buses in Baku will be decreased to nearly 500 by the end of this year, and that all of them will be replaced with new ones next year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue themed“Accelerating the NDC3.0: Advancing Energy Sector Decarbonization for Sustainable Development” in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that combating climate change and transitioning to a low-carbon economy are among Azerbaijan's key priorities, and the commitments the country has undertaken in this regard are reflected in relevant documents. The transport sector also plays a significant role in terms of reducing carbon emissions.

"While the transport sector accounts for approximately 15% of global carbon emissions, this figure is around 13% in Azerbaijan," the deputy minister remarked.

According to Hummatov, the implementation of the commitments undertaken by Azerbaijan is supported by specific state programs. One of the key priorities of the state program for the improvement of transport infrastructure in Baku and its surrounding areas up to 2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, is to keep annual per capita carbon emissions below 600 kilograms. The program also outlines specific measures to achieve this target.

The deputy minister indicated that the electrification of public transport is one of the primary measures. According to him, there are currently approximately 2,600 buses operating in Baku. Over the past three years, the number of buses has increased from 1,700 to 2,600, an addition of 900 vehicles. The new fleet includes eco-friendly buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity.

He pointed out that it's planned to complete the modernization of public transport in the coming years and to fully phase out older diesel-powered buses that no longer meet modern standards.

"We expect approximately 500 such buses to remain in service by the end of this year, and these will be completely replaced by new ones next year," emphasized Hummatov.

The deputy minister mentioned that the transition to environmentally friendly transport is not limited to Baku. While the state program covers the capital and its surrounding areas, similar efforts are also underway in other regions of the country.

According to him, public transport in Nakhchivan has been transitioned entirely to electric power. Noting that Karabakh has been declared a "green zone," Hummatov said that Khankendi was the first city in this region to adopt such measures, with electric buses now in operation there. The transition to environmentally friendly transport is also underway in other cities and districts.

He added that while the use of fully electric vehicles may not always be feasible, the modernization of existing transport also helps reduce environmental impact. For instance, vehicles that meet Euro-6 standards contribute to a reduction in harmful atmospheric emissions.

Hummatov also addressed the reforms implemented in the taxi sector. He noted that prior to the start of these reforms, more than 60% of the taxis in Baku were over 15 years old.

"Currently, the average age of taxis in Baku is five years. Based on the information we have, we rank among the leading cities in Europe in terms of how quickly the taxi fleet has been renewed," the deputy minister remarked.

According to him, the renewal of the taxi fleet also contributes to mitigating environmental damage.