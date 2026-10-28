B2PRIME Brings Market Intelligence To Claude, Advancing Its AI-Native Brokerage Strategy

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider, has launched its own connector in Claude's directory, allowing users to access market intelligence and trading analytics through an AI assistant. The launch marks the next step in the company's strategy to become a fully AI-native brokerage.

B2PRIME is now among the very few brokers with its own branded connector in Claude, enabling users to explore historical pricing and market comparisons directly in the AI platform. The integration also helps analyze clients' own trading performance and account history without having to export their trading history into spreadsheets. This gives them a new way to review past activity and trading decisions, ask follow-up questions directly in Claude, and get advice on their strategies.

All of this is done so that clients can make better-informed decisions, using AI as a trading journal and analytical support tool to explore new opportunities.

This connector builds on B2PRIME's AI vision, which began to take shape back in June 2026 when the company introduced its AI Assistant inside B2TRADER - the company's trading platform. That move brought AI-powered intelligence directly into the company's trading workflow.

Now, the Claude integration extends that same vision in the opposite direction, bringing B2PRIME's analytical capabilities into an external AI assistant that countless people already use on a daily basis. The connector itself is read-only and designed for analysis rather than executing trades, but B2PRIME also offers an MCP integration with more advanced capabilities, including strategy building and actual trading.

Together, these initiatives reflect the company's broader goal to make financial information and context more accessible, without confining it to the trading platform. That said, it is B2PRIME's belief that AI-generated analysis should be treated simply as an additional input into the market research process. Traders should check all underlying information before drawing their own conclusions.

“In the modern-day financial landscape, AI has already become a natural part of the market research process, and its value is directly supported by the quality of information and how easily people can get access to it. By bringing B2PRIME's analytics into Claude, we're driving market intelligence to be readily available wherever traders need it, making it easier for them to build a clearer picture of what's happening. Turning AI-powered services into a genuinely useful part of our clients' journeys is a key element of our long-term strategy,” stated Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder of B2PRIME Group.



The B2PRIME connector is available to all eligible clients with active B2PRIME accounts on B2TRADER. Users can find the connector through Claude's directory and follow the connection steps to get started.

About B2PRIME Group:

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional, professional and retail clients. Regulated by reputable authorities - including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, SCB in The Bahamas, DFSA (Dubai) - the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

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B2PRIME Group

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