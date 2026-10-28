Thinkmarkets Launches 24/7 Pre-IPO Markets On Anthropic And Openai

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traders can go long or short on the two AI companies as it breaks, including overnight and on weekends, before either company's shares begin trading.

ThinkMarkets has launched pre-IPO markets on Anthropic and OpenAI, allowing traders to take a long or short position on what each company will be worth at the end of its first day of trading. Both instruments are quoted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so traders can respond to developments such as filing announcements, roadshow updates, and valuation reports whenever they emerge.

The launch comes as both companies move towards public markets. Anthropic is reported to be preparing for a US listing as early as November, while OpenAI has said it will not go public this year. Anthropic was last valued privately at US852 billion.

Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkMarkets, commented:“News on these listings does not wait for an exchange to open, and neither should our clients' ability to respond to it. These markets let clients express a view on two of the most anticipated listings in years, long or short, and whenever the news breaks rather than when an exchange allows.”

How it works

Each market tracks the company's expected market capitalisation at the close of its first trading day, with one point equal to US$1 billion. Both are CFDs, so traders do not own actual shares, take part in the IPO or receive an allocation.

Positions can be closed at any time while the asset is quoted. Positions held through to the listing settle against the company's actual market capitalisation at the close of its first trading day, and do not convert into shares.

Markets that never close

The pre-IPO markets join ThinkMarkets' expanding range of instruments that trade when traditional markets are shut, including 24/7 gold, silver, oil and US indices, alongside cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices.

Both instruments are available on the ThinkMarkets platform, on live and demo accounts.

About ThinkMarkets:

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Dubai, Melbourne, and Chicago, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms. For more information, visit

Contact

Global Head of Brand and Marketing

Chantelle Lea

ThinkMarkets

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at