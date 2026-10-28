Balika Vadhu Fame Smita Bansal Renews Wedding Vows With Husband Ankush On 25Th Anniversary, Opts For White Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Television actress Smita Bansal celebrated a major milestone in her relationship with husband Ankush Mohla as the couple marked 25 years together.

The couple celebrated the eve by renewing their wedding vows in a dreamy white wedding-style ceremony in Goa.

The actress' friends who were a part of her special day, offered a glimpse of the intimate celebration through pictures and videos shared on social media.

One of the pictures shows Ankush kissing Smita on the cheek as she smiles with her eyes closed, dressed in a white bridal gown. Ankush is seen wearing a dark suit as he holds his wife close.

Another video captures the couple dancing together beneath a floral wedding arch with the ceremony appearing to have been organised outdoors, amidst the backdrop of sea.

Pictures from the celebration also show rows of wooden chairs dressed in cream fabric, floral accents and a beautifully decorated ceremony area.

A decorative sign bearing the names“Ankush & Smita” and the date October 26 was also seen at the venue, alongside a message celebrating 25 years.

Actress Neha Marda, who worked with Smita in 'Balika Vadhu', was among those associated with the celebrations. Sangita Ghosh, Jayati Bhatia and other television personalities also shared pictures and videos.

For the uninitiated, Smita and Ankush have been married since 2002. Ankush is an actor and television director, and the couple have two daughters, Stasha and Anaagha.

The couple also appeared together on the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 5' in 2012.

Smita and Ankush's participation in 'Nach Baliye 5' in 2012 was particularly lauded by fans as the actress had returned to dancing just around three months after the birth of her second daughter. Smita had impressed viewers and judges with her energy and commitment, despite having delivered a baby just a few months before their participation.

Smita became a household name with her portrayal of Sumitra Singh in 'Balika Vadhu', where she shared a close on-screen bond with Neha Marda, who played Gehna. Their characters were sisters-in-law in the show's Singh family.

The actress has also appeared in shows such as 'Amanat', 'Aashirwad' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

–IANS

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