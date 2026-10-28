11 Nodal Officers Appointed For Smooth Conduct Of 2027 Manipur Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 28 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur has appointed 11 nodal officers to oversee various election-related activities and ensure the smooth conduct of the 2027 Assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the appointments were made following advice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in September, according to an order notification issued by the CEO's office.

Senior IPS officer Kamei Angam Romanus has been appointed as the nodal officer in charge of law and order and security planning, while IAS officer Hungyo Worshang will oversee excise-related matters.

Konsam Binku has been assigned responsibility for monitoring election expenditure, while Khumanthem Diana Devi will serve as the nodal officer for transport management, the order stated.

Other nodal officers have been appointed to oversee areas such as computerisation, cybersecurity, communication planning and observer-related matters. Three additional nodal officers have also been appointed for other categories of election-related work.

The Manipur Assembly elections are likely to be held in February-March 2027.

The appointments follow a review visit to Imphal last week by senior officials of the Election Commission of India to assess election preparedness across all 16 districts of the state.

During the review, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police from all 16 districts made presentations on poll preparedness.

The visit also included a workshop on the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

Engineers from the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) demonstrated the procedures involved in checking the machines, along with the administrative and technical safeguards designed to ensure their readiness, reliability and integrity ahead of the elections.

The term of the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly is due to expire on March 13, 2027.

The last elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on February 28 and March 5, 2022. The ECI is also preparing to conduct Assembly elections in four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa -- early next year.