AMN Reaches 2,000Th Site Milestone In Nigeria, Powering 10% Of Country's Largest Operator Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) today announced the activation of its 2,000th base station in Nigeria, where recent testing on a dual-band site in Yebu delivered 4G download speeds exceeding 81Mbps. AMN is now a critical infrastructure partner in the country, representing 10% of the Nigerian active tower footprint of Africa's largest mobile network operator and connecting over 4.7 million previously unserved or underserved citizens to vital 2G, 3G, and 4G services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

AMN will exceed 2,100 sites in Nigeria by the end of 2026. This expansion will continue into 2027 at a rate of over 60 new sites per month in Nigeria alone, one of 10 countries where AMN currently operates. Highlighting its capacity to scale rapidly, AMN previously achieved a peak installation rate of 114 new sites in a single month in Nigeria.

AMN's proprietary AMN Radio Node (ARN) has been deployed across towers since 2024. The multi-carrier technology supports 2G, 3G and 4G services, with dual-band configurations enabling operators to deliver services across multiple frequency bands. AMN also integrates Starlink LEO satellite backhaul, including its first Nigerian site in Yebu, which combines both ARN technology and Starlink connectivity.

“Reaching our 2,000 sites in Nigeria is more than a milestone for AMN; it highlights the impact of purpose-built infrastructure in connecting previously unserved communities,” said Michael Darcy, CEO of AMN.“From enabling local clinics to access life-saving remote consultations to empowering small businesses, we are building much more than towers. We will not stop until our vision is realised: no community, regardless of location, left without reliable communications.”

Beyond coverage, this expansion drives vital socio-economic growth, narrowing the digital gender gap for local entrepreneurs, enabling remote education, and delivering life-saving capabilities to rural healthcare centres through immediate specialist consultations and emergency medical dispatch, fundamentally elevating healthcare access across rural Nigeria.