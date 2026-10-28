Gold Price FALLS Again Ahead Of Diwali: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Markets released the latest 1-gram prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. Buyers can notice slight price differences depending on the city they live in
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
Chennai Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
Mumbai Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,210 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,410 per 1 gram
Bengaluru Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,200 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,400 per 1 gram
Kerala Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
Jaipur Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,210 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,410 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
Patna Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,200 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,400 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,210 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,410 per 1 gram
Madurai Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,200 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,400 per 1 gram
Bhubaneswar Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,195 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,395 per 1 gram
22 Carat - 13,200 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,410 per 1 gram
Vadodara Gold Rates Today:
22 Carat - 13,200 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 14,400 per 1 gram
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