Avalue Introduces New ARM-Based RPC Series of Smart Terminals

Avalue announces the launch of its new RPC Series of smart terminals, expanding its portfolio for smart retail, food service, and other commercial applications.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Introduces New ARM-Based RPC Series of Smart TerminalsCovering Self-Service, Smart Dining, Interactive Displays, and Mobile POS Applications to Meet Diverse Business NeedsAvalue Technology (TPEx: TWO), a global provider of industrial and embedded computing solutions, announces the launch of its new RPC Series of smart commercial terminals, expanding its portfolio for smart retail, food service, and other commercial applications.As businesses adopt self-service solutions, digital workflows, and mobile payment technologies, Avalue combines multiple ARM-based computing platforms, touchscreen technologies, and commercial peripheral options in a portfolio ranging from 6.5-inch handheld devices to 55-inch large-format interactive terminals. The RPC Series offers flexible configurations to help improve operational efficiency and customer experiences across retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and other commercial environments.Four Product Categories for Diverse Commercial ApplicationsSelf-Service and Countertop Terminals | RPC-WM and RPC-WL/WT SeriesThe RPC-WM Series offers large-format touchscreen displays with options to integrate commercial peripherals such as cameras, barcode scanners, and card readers. Supporting wall-mounted and other installation configurations, the series is suitable for self-service ordering, retail self-checkout, information kiosks, loyalty services, hospital self-registration and payment, airport check-in, railway station information displays, and shopping mall digital signage.The RPC-WL/WT Series features a countertop design for service counters and space-constrained environments. Combining touchscreen operation with multimedia capabilities, it supports retail services, restaurant ordering, customer reception, corporate visitor registration, hotel information directories, and library information kiosks, providing an intuitive customer-facing interface.Interactive and Flexible Displays | RPC-WA, RPC-SW, and RPC-KJ SeriesThe RPC-WA Series features a slim design with customizable halo lighting and integrates touchscreen displays with multimedia interaction. Applications include meeting room reservations, meeting agenda displays, smart home control, residential video intercoms, employee attendance tracking, digital reception, information guidance, space management, and brand engagement.The RPC-SW Series combines large-format touchscreens, a mobile stand, and battery-powered operation for flexible repositioning. It is suited to retail displays, pop-up events, interactive exhibitions, gym membership registration, treadmill displays, golf course navigation and tournament information, and multipurpose commercial spaces.The RPC-KJ Series provides commercial touchscreen display solutions that integrate with various business systems. Applications include café ordering, payment terminals in apparel stores, convenience store self-checkout, and information displays, providing greater flexibility for commercial interaction.Smart Kitchen and Food Service Operations | RPC-KD SeriesDesigned for commercial kitchens, the RPC-KD Series features a durable stainless-steel enclosure designed to withstand environments exposed to heat, humidity, and grease, along with flexible mounting options and touchscreen operation. When integrated with a Kitchen Display System (KDS), it connects front-of-house orders with back-of-house food preparation, improving order communication and streamlining kitchen workflows and fulfillment.Mobile POS and Commercial Tablets | RPC-EM/PO/PS and RPC-NB/TD/DP SeriesThe RPC-EM/PO/PS Series offers commercial tablets and related accessories for touchscreen operation, mobility, and flexible deployment. Applications include tableside ordering, hotel reception, retail services, enterprise mobile operations, medical information displays, and customer feedback systems in banks, extending digital services to more customer touchpoints.For transactions and payments, the RPC-NB/TD/DP Series includes handheld, tablet-based, and dual-screen POS terminals. Depending on the model, available features include barcode scanning, receipt printing, wireless connectivity, and contactless payment.These solutions support mobile checkout, restaurant POS operations, retail counters, convenience store self-checkout, payments in apparel stores and cafés, in-vehicle payments, and on-site services. They can also integrate intelligent image-recognition solutions for specific applications, such as automated product recognition and checkout in bakeries, helping streamline transactions and improve store efficiency.Flexible Computing Platforms for Commercial DeploymentThe RPC Series integrates multiple ARM-based computing platforms, including Rockchip, MediaTek, Realtek, and UNISOC, to address varying requirements for performance, mobility, and cost. Drawing on its embedded computing and system integration expertise, Avalue offers system integrators (SIs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and brand customers flexible hardware options to simplify deployment across commercial applications.Avalue will continue expanding the RPC portfolio to meet evolving needs in smart retail, food service, and commercial environments. For more product information, please visit the RPC Series Product Overview. To learn more about Avalue Technology and its solutions, visit the Avalue Website or online contact form through our online inquiry form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

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Avalue Introduces New ARM-Based RPC Series of Smart Terminals News Provided By Avalue Technology Inc. October 28, 2026, 08:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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