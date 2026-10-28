Pakistan Reports Civilian Death in Border Clashes with Afghan Forces
(MENAFN) Pakistan accused Afghan forces of carrying out “unprovoked” attacks along their shared border on Wednesday, saying at least one civilian was killed and five others injured as Pakistani troops responded with heavy fire.
The latest exchange of artillery fire took place in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district, which borders Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Paktia and Paktika. Afghan authorities had not immediately responded to Islamabad’s allegations.
South Waziristan’s deputy commissioner said Afghan forces fired “unprovoked” shots at civilian homes on Tuesday night, according to a statement posted on social media.
“One civilian killed, five injured by a mortar round, many shops damaged,” he added.
Pakistani troops stationed along the border “have and are responding effectively and heavily,” the official said.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated in recent years amid a series of militant attacks inside Pakistan, increasing tensions between the neighboring countries.
Islamabad has accused both Afghanistan and India of supporting militant groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani territory. Kabul and New Delhi have rejected the allegations.
In a separate development, Pakistan’s army announced Wednesday that its forces had killed nine individuals it described as “terrorists” during two security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
The latest exchange of artillery fire took place in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district, which borders Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Paktia and Paktika. Afghan authorities had not immediately responded to Islamabad’s allegations.
South Waziristan’s deputy commissioner said Afghan forces fired “unprovoked” shots at civilian homes on Tuesday night, according to a statement posted on social media.
“One civilian killed, five injured by a mortar round, many shops damaged,” he added.
Pakistani troops stationed along the border “have and are responding effectively and heavily,” the official said.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated in recent years amid a series of militant attacks inside Pakistan, increasing tensions between the neighboring countries.
Islamabad has accused both Afghanistan and India of supporting militant groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani territory. Kabul and New Delhi have rejected the allegations.
In a separate development, Pakistan’s army announced Wednesday that its forces had killed nine individuals it described as “terrorists” during two security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
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