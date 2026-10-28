Kim Jong Un Urges North Korean Army to Strengthen War Preparedness
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on military commanders to ensure their units are fully prepared for combat, describing readiness for war as a central responsibility of army company leaders, according to state media reports Wednesday.
Kim delivered the remarks on Tuesday during a photo session with participants in the third meeting of Company Leaders of the Korean People’s Army, reports said.
“The primary revolutionary task of the company leaders is to round off the combat preparations of their units for getting fully ready for fighting a war and the way for its implementation is to bring about a radical improvement in the strenuous and intensive training,” Kim said.
He also urged commanders to demonstrate their allegiance to the ruling Workers’ Party and the “revolution” by achieving “proud successes in turning their companies into a-match-for-a-hundred ranks with firm revolutionary faith, patriotic spirit and matchless heroic mettle and fighting efficiency.”
Kim’s comments come as tensions remain elevated on the Korean Peninsula following an explosion last month inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the buffer area separating North Korea and South Korea. The incident injured three South Korean soldiers.
Seoul held Pyongyang responsible for the explosion but called for the resumption of military communication between the two sides as a means of reducing tensions.
North Korea rejected the accusations and has not yet responded to the proposal for talks. Both governments have submitted letters to the UN Security Council outlining their respective accounts of the Sept. 21 incident in the DMZ.
Kim delivered the remarks on Tuesday during a photo session with participants in the third meeting of Company Leaders of the Korean People’s Army, reports said.
“The primary revolutionary task of the company leaders is to round off the combat preparations of their units for getting fully ready for fighting a war and the way for its implementation is to bring about a radical improvement in the strenuous and intensive training,” Kim said.
He also urged commanders to demonstrate their allegiance to the ruling Workers’ Party and the “revolution” by achieving “proud successes in turning their companies into a-match-for-a-hundred ranks with firm revolutionary faith, patriotic spirit and matchless heroic mettle and fighting efficiency.”
Kim’s comments come as tensions remain elevated on the Korean Peninsula following an explosion last month inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the buffer area separating North Korea and South Korea. The incident injured three South Korean soldiers.
Seoul held Pyongyang responsible for the explosion but called for the resumption of military communication between the two sides as a means of reducing tensions.
North Korea rejected the accusations and has not yet responded to the proposal for talks. Both governments have submitted letters to the UN Security Council outlining their respective accounts of the Sept. 21 incident in the DMZ.
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