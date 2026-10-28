Kim Orders Army Commanders to Prepare “for Fighting a War”
(MENAFN) Kim Jong Un has told North Korea’s company-level commanders that their “primary” job is “getting fully ready” their units “for fighting a war,” state media reported Wednesday, in a fresh push to sharpen combat readiness.
Kim delivered the message Tuesday during a photo session with attendees of the third meeting of Company Leaders of the Korean People’s Army, according to a state news agency.
“The primary revolutionary task of the company leaders is to round off the combat preparations of their units for getting fully ready for fighting a war and the way for its implementation is to bring about a radical improvement in the strenuous and intensive training,” Kim said.
He urged the officers to “prove” their loyalty to the ruling Workers’ Party and the “revolution” through “proud successes in turning their companies into a-match-for-a-hundred ranks with firm revolutionary faith, patriotic spirit and matchless heroic mettle and fighting efficiency.”
The call to arms arrives as tensions on the Korean Peninsula run high. An explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the buffer strip dividing North and South Korea, wounded three South Korean soldiers last month.
Seoul pinned the blame on Pyongyang, yet urged both sides to restore military communication to defuse the standoff. Pyongyang denied the allegations and has not answered the proposal for talks. Each side has since sent the UN Security Council its own account of the Sept. 21 incident.
Kim delivered the message Tuesday during a photo session with attendees of the third meeting of Company Leaders of the Korean People’s Army, according to a state news agency.
“The primary revolutionary task of the company leaders is to round off the combat preparations of their units for getting fully ready for fighting a war and the way for its implementation is to bring about a radical improvement in the strenuous and intensive training,” Kim said.
He urged the officers to “prove” their loyalty to the ruling Workers’ Party and the “revolution” through “proud successes in turning their companies into a-match-for-a-hundred ranks with firm revolutionary faith, patriotic spirit and matchless heroic mettle and fighting efficiency.”
The call to arms arrives as tensions on the Korean Peninsula run high. An explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the buffer strip dividing North and South Korea, wounded three South Korean soldiers last month.
Seoul pinned the blame on Pyongyang, yet urged both sides to restore military communication to defuse the standoff. Pyongyang denied the allegations and has not answered the proposal for talks. Each side has since sent the UN Security Council its own account of the Sept. 21 incident.
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