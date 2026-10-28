Afghan Border Clash Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt; Pakistan Hits “Heavily”
(MENAFN) Pakistan said Wednesday its troops are hitting back “heavily” after Afghan forces allegedly opened “unprovoked” fire across the frontier, leaving at least one civilian dead and five others wounded.
The latest exchange of artillery fire between the neighbors erupted in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district, which abuts the Afghan provinces of Paktia and Paktika. Kabul has not immediately responded to Islamabad’s claim.
South Waziristan’s deputy commissioner said on US social media company X that Afghan forces shelled civilian homes “unprovoked” on Tuesday night.
“One civilian killed, five injured by a mortar round, many shops damaged,” he added.
Pakistani forces stationed along the border, he said, “have and are responding effectively and heavily.”
Ties between the two countries have deteriorated steadily in recent years amid a string of militant attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad accuses India and Afghanistan of sponsoring militant groups behind those assaults. Kabul and New Delhi both deny the charge.
In a separate Wednesday statement, Pakistan’s army said it killed nine “terrorists” in two security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
The latest exchange of artillery fire between the neighbors erupted in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district, which abuts the Afghan provinces of Paktia and Paktika. Kabul has not immediately responded to Islamabad’s claim.
South Waziristan’s deputy commissioner said on US social media company X that Afghan forces shelled civilian homes “unprovoked” on Tuesday night.
“One civilian killed, five injured by a mortar round, many shops damaged,” he added.
Pakistani forces stationed along the border, he said, “have and are responding effectively and heavily.”
Ties between the two countries have deteriorated steadily in recent years amid a string of militant attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad accuses India and Afghanistan of sponsoring militant groups behind those assaults. Kabul and New Delhi both deny the charge.
In a separate Wednesday statement, Pakistan’s army said it killed nine “terrorists” in two security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
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