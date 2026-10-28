Trump: Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting “Very Soon”; Iran Strikes Possible
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said early Wednesday that a sit-down between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is coming “very soon,” and he refused to take further U.S. military action against Iran off the table once next week’s midterm elections have passed.
The U.S. president spoke to reporters after flying back from campaign rallies in Texas. He said he had reviewed both conflicts on Air Force One with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
“I think with Russia we’re making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There’ll be a meeting set up very soon,” he said.
Pressed on who would take part, Trump answered, “President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” but offered no word on when, where or in what format the talks might happen.
A face-to-face encounter between the two leaders would be the first since Russia’s 2022 invasion. The most recent U.S.-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv took place earlier this year, in three rounds held in Abu Dhabi and Geneva in January and February.
On Iran, Trump asserted that Tehran wants a deal with Washington but may be stalling, possibly until after the Nov. 3 midterms.
“I think with Iran, we’re in a very good position. It’s a question of, when do I want to end it?” he said, repeating comments he has made recently about the conflict.
When asked whether he intends to order more strikes on Iran after the vote, Trump gave no firm answer.
“Anything’s possible, but I can’t tell you,” he said.
The U.S.-Iran war erupted in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, setting off a broader regional conflict. It remains unresolved, even with a ceasefire in place and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
The U.S. president spoke to reporters after flying back from campaign rallies in Texas. He said he had reviewed both conflicts on Air Force One with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
“I think with Russia we’re making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There’ll be a meeting set up very soon,” he said.
Pressed on who would take part, Trump answered, “President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” but offered no word on when, where or in what format the talks might happen.
A face-to-face encounter between the two leaders would be the first since Russia’s 2022 invasion. The most recent U.S.-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv took place earlier this year, in three rounds held in Abu Dhabi and Geneva in January and February.
On Iran, Trump asserted that Tehran wants a deal with Washington but may be stalling, possibly until after the Nov. 3 midterms.
“I think with Iran, we’re in a very good position. It’s a question of, when do I want to end it?” he said, repeating comments he has made recently about the conflict.
When asked whether he intends to order more strikes on Iran after the vote, Trump gave no firm answer.
“Anything’s possible, but I can’t tell you,” he said.
The U.S.-Iran war erupted in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, setting off a broader regional conflict. It remains unresolved, even with a ceasefire in place and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment