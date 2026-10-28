Jordan, Iran Discuss Path Toward Lasting US-Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed diplomatic efforts to secure a “sustainable ceasefire agreement” between Washington and Tehran during a telephone conversation late Tuesday, according to Jordan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry said the call, initiated by Araghchi, focused on “efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis” between Iran and the United States, as well as arrangements for a “sustainable ceasefire.”
Safadi highlighted “the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region.”
He also emphasized the need to “respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The diplomatic contact came as efforts continued to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, with disagreements persisting over the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently entered negotiations. The talks later broke down amid disputes over several issues, including maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important corridor for global energy shipments and international trade.
The ministry said the call, initiated by Araghchi, focused on “efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis” between Iran and the United States, as well as arrangements for a “sustainable ceasefire.”
Safadi highlighted “the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region.”
He also emphasized the need to “respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The diplomatic contact came as efforts continued to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, with disagreements persisting over the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently entered negotiations. The talks later broke down amid disputes over several issues, including maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important corridor for global energy shipments and international trade.
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