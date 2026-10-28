Liberman Urges Likud Revolt as Israel Turnout Hits 77.7 Percent
(MENAFN) Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, urged Likud members early Wednesday to mount a “rebellion” against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as polls closed and rival camps began maneuvering to form the next government. He accused the premier of having “destroyed the national camp,” according to an Israeli television network.
Liberman said after voting ended in Tuesday’s bitterly contested parliamentary elections: “One thing became clear today: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted like the leader of a criminal organization, no less. He crossed all the red lines.”
Turning to Likud’s ranks, he said: “I got dozens of calls from my friends in Likud. This man must leave the political scene.”
He added: “Raise the flag of rebellion within Likud and say out loud what you are already thinking. Netanyahu has destroyed the national camp.”
The appeal carries extra weight because Liberman firmly opposes a minority government propped up by a “safety net” from Arab lawmakers, an option opposition parties could weigh if they fall short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.
His move can therefore be read as an effort to open another route to a government led by Gadi Eisenkot, by peeling off center-right Likud lawmakers and distancing them from Netanyahu.
If enough Likud lawmakers defect, Eisenkot’s bloc, which includes Liberman’s party, could assemble a parliamentary majority without Arab party backing. That majority would also exclude Netanyahu and two parties: Jewish Power, led by extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Voter participation reached 77.7%, up 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 elections. Election officials said it was the highest turnout since 1999.
Exit polls published by Israeli media put Netanyahu’s bloc ahead of the opposition alliance, but neither side reached the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Official results are expected on Nov. 4.
Liberman said after voting ended in Tuesday’s bitterly contested parliamentary elections: “One thing became clear today: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted like the leader of a criminal organization, no less. He crossed all the red lines.”
Turning to Likud’s ranks, he said: “I got dozens of calls from my friends in Likud. This man must leave the political scene.”
He added: “Raise the flag of rebellion within Likud and say out loud what you are already thinking. Netanyahu has destroyed the national camp.”
The appeal carries extra weight because Liberman firmly opposes a minority government propped up by a “safety net” from Arab lawmakers, an option opposition parties could weigh if they fall short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.
His move can therefore be read as an effort to open another route to a government led by Gadi Eisenkot, by peeling off center-right Likud lawmakers and distancing them from Netanyahu.
If enough Likud lawmakers defect, Eisenkot’s bloc, which includes Liberman’s party, could assemble a parliamentary majority without Arab party backing. That majority would also exclude Netanyahu and two parties: Jewish Power, led by extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Voter participation reached 77.7%, up 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 elections. Election officials said it was the highest turnout since 1999.
Exit polls published by Israeli media put Netanyahu’s bloc ahead of the opposition alliance, but neither side reached the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Official results are expected on Nov. 4.
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