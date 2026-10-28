77% Of Disability Applicants Considered Giving Up, Study Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New research from Quikaid finds 70% worry about being denied benefits despite genuine need, and 12% turned to AI first, ahead of attorneys or advocates (9%).

ST. PETERSBURGH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Social Security's backlog of pending disability claims has eased, falling to 831,000 in February 2026 from an all-time high of more than 1.26 million in June 2024. Yet for many people, the hardest part of a claim comes before it ever reaches that queue. A new study from Quikaid finds that more than three-quarters of disability benefits applicants (77%) considered giving up at some point, most often while trying to determine whether they qualified at all.

The survey of 1,100 U.S. adults who had researched, considered, or taken steps toward applying for disability benefits in the past three years examined where they went first for information, whom they trusted, when they came close to quitting, and what they expect benefits to cover if a claim is approved.

The findings suggest most people handle the earliest and most uncertain stretch of a disability claim on their own, and that the eligibility question is where many lose their footing.

Key Takeaways

. 77% considered giving up on pursuing disability benefits, rising to 88% of Gen Z and falling to 56% of baby boomers; determining eligibility (31%) and fear of denial (25%) were the most common breaking points

. 70% are extremely or very concerned about being denied benefits despite genuinely needing them, the top concern tested

. 39% say the process is more confusing than it should be or too confusing to navigate without professional guidance, while 15% say it is easier than most people think

. 12% turned to an AI tool first, more than turned to a friend or family member (10%), an attorney or disability advocate (9%), or a healthcare provider (7%)

. 21% of Gen Z went to an AI tool first, compared with 5% of baby boomers

. 51% worry AI-generated information about disability benefits could be inaccurate or misleading

. Just 11% have sought professional help with their claim

. Only 24% expect approved benefits to fully cover their monthly living expenses

Search Engines and Government Sites Come First, With AI Gaining Ground

Most respondents started their research online, where basic questions can be asked in private.

. 27% started with a search engine

. 27% went straight to a government website

. 12% used an AI tool

. 10% asked a friend or family member

. 9% contacted an attorney or disability advocate

. 7% went to a healthcare provider

Generation shaped the first stop. Baby boomers were the most likely to go straight to a government source (42%, compared with 32% of Gen X, 21% of millennials, and 20% of Gen Z) and were more than three times as likely as Gen Z to call an attorney or advocate first (14% vs. 4%). One in five Gen Z respondents (21%) opened an AI tool first, compared with 14% of millennials, 7% of Gen X, and 5% of boomers. The findings suggest people turn first to the tools they already rely on in daily life.

Employers played a limited role. Four in 10 respondents (40%) said their employer makes disability benefits information easy to find, and 37% said these conversations are actively encouraged at work. This may help explain why so many begin with search engines and chatbots rather than HR.

For Many, the Process Is More Confusing Than It Should Be

Only about a quarter of respondents (26%) found reliable information quickly and felt confident right away. Over a third (34%) had to put in extra effort before they felt ready to move forward, 10% ran into sources that contradicted each other, and 7% still don't feel they have enough information to proceed.

Gen X was the most worn down, with 35% calling the process more confusing than it should be, compared with 21% of Gen Z. Women reported more difficulty on each measure. They were more than twice as likely as men to say they still don't know where to begin (9% vs. 4%), more likely to call the process more confusing than it should be (32% vs. 24%), and nearly twice as likely to say they couldn't navigate it without professional help (15% vs. 8%). The findings suggest the confidence gap opens early, before an application is even started.

Eligibility Is Where Many Nearly Walk Away

Respondents pointed to four moments that nearly drove them out of the process:

. Trying to determine whether they qualified (31%)

. Fear of being denied (25%)

. Feeling overwhelmed by the process (22%)

. Encountering conflicting information (20%)

Younger respondents came closest to quitting. Only 12% of Gen Z and 15% of millennials said they never considered giving up, compared with 29% of Gen X and 44% of baby boomers. Fear of denial drove 30% of millennials to step back, compared with 16% of boomers.

Being denied topped the list of worries during the application (44%), followed by finding out they don't qualify (39%), how long the process takes (32%), and making a mistake on the paperwork (28%). Older respondents felt the emotional weight more, with 27% of boomers and 22% of Gen X naming emotional stress as a top worry, compared with 13% of both Gen Z and millennials. Those fears have a basis in the record. According to Social Security data, the agency denied 68% of disabled-worker claims filed from 2014 through 2023.

AI Opens the Conversation, but Trust Lags Behind

Respondents rated healthcare providers and disability advocacy organizations as the most trustworthy sources (74% each), followed by attorneys and advocates and by friends and family (70% each). Fewer than half (49%) called AI tools trustworthy, ranking them ahead of only social media (38%).

Among those who used AI, many were pointed toward human help. More than half (53%) said an AI tool steered them toward a professional or official source, and 55% said it made them realize they had questions worth asking a professional. The findings suggest applicants often use AI to work out what to ask, then take those questions to someone with expertise.

Trust in AI split sharply by age and gender. Millennials (57%) and Gen Z (56%) were the most trusting, compared with 42% of Gen X and 32% of boomers. Men trusted AI tools far more than women (58% vs. 40%) and were more likely to name AI as the single most trustworthy source (15% vs. 9%).

Few Seek Professional Help, Though Many Trust It Most

Just 11% of respondents had sought professional assistance, and another 11% planned to before applying. The most common reasons for not seeking help were:

. Uncertainty about whom to trust (27%)

. Confidence in handling it alone (27%)

. Cost (22%)

. Concern about hidden fees (21%)

. Doubt it would improve their chances (19%)

Yet when asked whom they trust most to act in their best interest, more respondents chose a disability attorney or advocate (29%) than an SSA representative (18%), and women were more likely than men to say so (33% vs. 26%). Confidence in going solo ran highest among the young, with a third of Gen Z (33%) saying they could manage the process themselves, compared with 21% of boomers. Boomers, meanwhile, were more than twice as likely as Gen Z to name an SSA representative as their most trusted guide (29% vs. 13%). The findings suggest practical hurdles, including cost and not knowing whom to trust, keep many from acting on that preference.

Most Don't Expect Benefits to Cover the Bills

Only about a quarter of respondents (24%) expect approved benefits to fully cover their monthly living expenses, while a majority (58%) expect benefits to cover most or about half of what they need. Those expectations broadly track the program's design, since SSDI is meant to replace a portion of earnings rather than match a prior salary.

Younger respondents were more optimistic. Nearly a third of Gen Z and millennials (31% each) expect full coverage, compared with 17% of Gen X and 14% of boomers.

To close the gap, most plan to rely on themselves:

. 27% expect to keep working if possible

. 13% plan to use savings

. 11% would turn to credit cards or loans

. 7% would draw on retirement income

. 14% aren't sure how they would manage

Plans to keep working carry risk, since earnings above Social Security's substantial gainful activity threshold can affect eligibility. Boomers were far more likely to have retirement income to lean on (21%), compared with 6% of Gen Z, 5% of Gen X, and 2% of millennials. The findings suggest younger applicants may be counting on fuller coverage in part because they have less to fall back on.

Taken together, the findings describe a process most people begin alone and many nearly abandon at the first major question, whether they qualify. As younger Americans increasingly start that search with AI tools, the accuracy of the early eligibility answers they receive may shape whether an application is ever filed.

View the full study here:



About

Quikaid has represented Social Security disability claimants since 1993, handling SSDI and SSI cases from the initial application through hearings before an administrative law judge. Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company works with clients nationwide and handles disability claims exclusively. Quikaid collects no fee unless a claim is approved.

David Wright

Chief Executive Officer at Quikaid

+1 (800) 941-1321

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

77% of Disability Applicants Considered Giving Up, Study Finds News Provided By Resolve Marketing October 28, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.