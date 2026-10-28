BDM Wealth Management To Support Zavnex Capital Raising For UK Plastic Recycling

BDM Wealth Management to support Zavnex on capital raising introductions

Zavnex funds Nexergy, which uses pyrolysis to turn plastic packaging that mechanical recycling cannot process into reusable oil.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BDM Wealth Management, a capital raising and corporate advisory firm, today announced that it will support Zavnex Limited with capital raising introductions. Zavnex provides funding to Nexergy Holdings PLC, a circular-economy technology group focused on plastic waste that conventional recycling cannot handle, and to Zavion Vision B.V.The announcement comes as UK businesses face growing pressure to deal with plastic packaging waste. The Plastic Packaging Tax, introduced in April 2022, applies to plastic packaging made in or imported into the UK that contains less than 30% recycled plastic. The UK's extended producer responsibility scheme for packaging, which began in 2025, moves more of the cost of managing packaging waste onto the businesses that produce it.Recycling the plastic that mechanical recycling cannotMuch consumer packaging, including films, flexible wraps and multi-layer materials, cannot be processed by mechanical recycling and is typically incinerated or sent to landfill. Nexergy focuses on this waste stream. Using pyrolysis, a process that heats plastic without oxygen so that it breaks down rather than burns, Nexergy converts the plastic into an oil that can be used again.Nexergy describes its approach as technology-agnostic, working with specialist technology providers rather than relying on a single process. Its UK activity is led by group company Enexergy Limited, which focuses on advanced plastic recovery and circular resource solutions. Nexergy has published regular updates on its first UK pyrolysis project, covering feedstock supply, technology sizing and stakeholder engagement. Project partners include Enespa AG (technology and turnkey engineering support), Origin Clean Power Solutions (clean power integration) and Stopford (process engineering and consultancy).Structure and oversightZavnex Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 17274886), with offices at 189 Brompton Road, London. It works alongside independent professional service providers: UCAT Services Limited as security trustee, Mezzle Limited as escrow agent and Westminster & Partners for transaction coordination. These relationships do not imply ownership or control.BDM's roleBDM Wealth Management will act as an introducer, connecting Zavnex with high-net-worth and sophisticated investors from its network and working alongside Zavnex's own legal and compliance advisers. Zavnex joins the businesses BDM currently supports, including UK fintech Lunor Pay, which received HMRC SEIS and EIS advance assurance in September 2026."Zavnex brings a clear structure and strong partners to the table, backing a business that is tackling one of the hardest problems in recycling," said Mark Johnson, Director of BDM Wealth Management. "Investors increasingly want to understand how a business is governed before they look at the opportunity itself, and Zavnex has put that framework in place from the start. We're pleased to be introducing it to our investor network."Read the full announcement on the BDM blog.About BDM Wealth ManagementBDM Wealth Management helps companies prepare for and raise capital through bonds, loan notes, equity and SEIS/EIS, and introduces suitable opportunities to high-net-worth and sophisticated investors. Its Director, Mark Johnson, began his career in 2006 as a bond and loan note fundraiser in the City of London and has helped take three companies to public listings.About ZavnexZavnex Limited is a UK company that provides funding to Nexergy Holdings PLC and Zavion Vision B.V. to support their business and project development.This press release is for information only and is not an invitation or inducement to invest. Capital is at risk. Opportunities are for certified high-net-worth and sophisticated investors only. BDM Wealth Management is not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Mark Johnson

BDM Wealth Management

+44 7466 318788

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BDM Wealth Management to Support Zavnex Capital Raising for UK Plastic Recycling News Provided By BDM Wealth Management October 28, 2026, 08:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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