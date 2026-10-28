Sofema Aviation Announces Exclusive In-Person Aircraft Weight And Balance Training In Sofia

Weight & Balance and Load Planning

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation has announced its upcoming comprehensive Aircraft Weight and Balance Training, scheduled to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from December 7 to 11, 2026. Led by raviation expert Sorin Mira, this intensive five-day, classroom-based course is designed to provide live, highly practical instruction in critical flight operations.In the aviation industry, precision regarding aircraft weight and balance is non-negotiable. Recent industry data reveals that cargo flights face an 8.5 times higher risk of accidents related to weight and balance discrepancies. Designed specifically to mitigate these severe risks, Sofema Aviation's training equips delegates with the essential expertise required to prevent costly errors, maintain strict flight safety limits, and make confident, fully compliant decisions prior to aircraft dispatch.Due to a heavy emphasis on practical exercises and hands-on learning, Sofema Aviation is offering this training exclusively as an in-person experience. This format ensures that participants gain maximum value and direct engagement with the instructor.Course Content & ProgressionMoving from core principles to advanced practical expertise, the curriculum covers a range of critical topics, including:Load sheet compilation and index calculationsTrim charts and % Mean Aerodynamic Chord (MAC) calculationsAircraft weighing and loading proceduresWeight reduction strategiesAircraft dispatch and clearance proceduresWho Should Attend?This training is highly beneficial for a wide spectrum of aviation professionals who manage, oversee, or rely on weight and balance parameters. The target audience includes:Technical Engineering & Design Teams managing weight and balance throughout the aircraft lifecycle.Pilots & Flight Operations Professionals requiring a deep understanding of load envelopes, trim, and dispatch limits.Regulatory Authority Members overseeing compliance and certification.Manufacturing, Tooling, & Technical Publications Teams involved in aircraft preparation.Procurement & Marketing Professionals dealing with weight and balance constraints for configuration and delivery.Customers & End-Users who require confidence in these procedures prior to accepting and operating an aircraft.PrerequisitesTo maintain a high-level educational environment, participants are expected to arrive with a working knowledge of mathematical calculations, familiarity with the SAWE (Society of Allied Weight Engineers) Handbook, and a foundational understanding of complete aircraft structures and systems.Registration & Pricing DetailsThe full five-day course is priced at €1,765 per delegate. Committed to helping organizations maximize their training budgets, Sofema Aviation also offers competitive group booking and multi-course discounts for companies registering multiple delegates.Places are strictly limited to ensure an optimal instructor-to-student ratio, and early enquiries are strongly recommended to secure a seat.Aviation professionals and organizations looking to elevate their aviation safety standards to the next level are encouraged to register their interest today. To inquire about group discounts or secure a place, prospective attendees can complete the online enquiry form at the Sofema Aviation website or email the registration team directly at....About Sofema AviationSofema Aviation provides premier regulatory and vocational training to the global aviation industry, empowering professionals with the knowledge and practical skills required to maintain the highest standards of safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sofema Aviation Announces Exclusive In-Person Aircraft Weight and Balance Training in Sofia News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 28, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.