Heavy Rain Warning For South Bengal As Cyclone Arnab Disrupts Air Travel, Several Flights Cancelled

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Even as Cyclone Arnab is making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, its impact on West Bengal has remained limited so far. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of south Bengal over the next two days and warned of thunderstorms across several districts.

According to the weather office, heavy rain is likely on Wednesday in four south Bengal districts -- South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the remaining districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 km per hour may affect most south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

Thunderstorms have also been forecast across all south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Thursday. While weather conditions are expected to improve from Friday, a yellow alert for thunderstorms remains in place for East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

The cyclonic system has also affected flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Three IndiGo flights arriving in the city and two departing flights were cancelled due to Cyclone Arnab.

In East Midnapore district, scattered heavy rainfall was recorded on Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds have been reported from coastal areas, including Contai and Ramnagar, since Wednesday morning.

The tidal surge in the Bay of Bengal has remained significantly above normal levels, prompting authorities to step up precautionary measures.

Announcements are being made through public address systems in coastal areas near Tajpur and Shankarpur, while sea bathing has been prohibited as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, north Bengal is also expected to witness adverse weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Thursday and Friday. A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the remaining north Bengal districts.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that persistent rainfall could trigger landslides in the hill areas of north Bengal.