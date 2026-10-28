Google Cloud Brings Production-Ready AI To India's Small And Mid-Sized Businesses

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Google Cloud on Wednesday showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) is helping India's small and mid-sized businesses improve productivity, streamline operations and accelerate growth, as it hosted Cloud Day India 2026 with participation from more than 600 business and technology leaders across sectors.

The event brought together more than 600 founders, promoters, managing directors and technology leaders from fast-growing SMBs and mid-market enterprises.

The company said AI is emerging as a critical growth enabler for Indian businesses as they seek to scale operations, improve efficiency and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

"India's small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are central to the country's Viksit Bharat ambitions, with AI emerging as a powerful enabler of their next phase of growth," it stated.

According to Google Cloud, businesses are entering a new era of agentic AI, where intelligent systems can reason across business data, connect workflows and execute tasks with minimal human intervention.

However, many organisations continue to face challenges such as fragmented data, legacy technology systems and uncertainty around return on investment, creating what the company described as an "AI Value Gap."

At the event, Google Cloud demonstrated how its integrated AI ecosystem, combining Gemini models, Google Workspace, data analytics tools and cloud infrastructure, can help businesses deploy AI solutions without extensive technology overhauls or large engineering teams.

"Across Asia Pacific, the businesses pulling ahead are not those with the biggest IT budgets, but those turning AI into a continuous engine for growth, and India's small and mid-sized businesses are leading that shift," said Taru Dahiya, Managing Director, SMB, Google Cloud Asia Pacific.

Google Cloud highlighted several Indian companies that are already using its AI and cloud technologies to improve business outcomes.

Apparel brand Siyaram's has deployed AI-powered predictive analytics and inventory management tools to forecast demand across more than 40,000 products, while also using generative AI applications to streamline marketing content creation.