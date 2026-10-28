Uorfi Javed Alleges Harassment As Mumbai Society Blocks Guests From Entering Her Home: 'Shooting Reels Is Illegal?'

Uorfi Javed is fuming. The reality TV star alleged harassment by her Mumbai housing society. New rules, she claims, stopped her from shooting content at home. They even physically blocked her guests. October 27, 2026: Javed took to Instagram Stories, dropping a bombshell. Her society, she says, now declares 'Shooting Reels Is Illegal' inside her own flat.

Restrictions on Content Creation and Guest Entry

This isn't the first fight. Javed earlier approached police regarding visitor curbs. The society's committee, she says, tightened its grip. Why? She had complained about an old rule demanding landlord permission for guests arriving after 6 PM.

The committee, Javed alleges, created a new rule just to target her. "You cannot shoot content in your own house," they said. According to Javed, the committee argues her social media shoots are 'commercial activity'. Uploading videos online, they claim, boosts her popularity. This reasoning backs their stand: 'Shooting Reels Is Illegal' inside her home. They told her and her visitors this directly.

They stop her guests and film crews, too. Anyone suspected of carrying cameras or gear faces bag checks at the gate. A known journalist and his team, for example, couldn't enter for a planned shoot. This showed a clear attempt-a direct effort-to halt her content creation. They restricted access for her collaborators and equipment.

Allegations of Retaliation and Intimidation

Javed questions these restrictions' legality. They physically stop people entering her home. That's her main concern. She sees the society's actions as direct retaliation. Her earlier police complaint about visitor rules sparked this, she believes. The 'Shooting Reels Is Illegal' declaration is a targeted attack, not a general rule.

“Every other person shoots content in their house; how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business!” That's Uorfi Javed, asserting her right. On social media, she accused society men of“low-level tactics.” This came after her landlord refused their demand for her eviction. The explicit ban on 'Shooting Reels'? It's one of those tactics. It directly hits her professional livelihood, right in her own home. This challenges the society's power. It starts a bigger debate: individual freedom versus society rules.

Next Steps in the Dispute and Legal Implications

Javed called out the society. She questioned their legality. But the housing society remains silent. No official statement addresses these new allegations, especially the 'Shooting Reels Is Illegal' claim. Mumbai Police did respond earlier to her concerns about visitor restrictions. They asked for society details.