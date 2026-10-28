OTT Releases This Week: From Akka To Baththa, 9 New Movies And Shows To Stream

The last week of October brings a varied selection of films and shows to streaming platforms. Audiences can explore a supernatural horror story, a crime investigation, a family drama set during Diwali and a documentary about a popular television star.

Whether you prefer suspenseful stories or light-hearted entertainment, these new releases offer several options for your watchlist. Here is a closer look at nine titles scheduled to arrive between October 26 and November 1, 2026.

1. Minimum Wage – Netflix

If you enjoy workplace comedies, Minimum Wage could be worth adding to your list. The series takes place at a small-town pizza shop where teenage employees deal with difficult customers, business troubles and unexpected workplace situations. The mockumentary-style comedy features Grace Reiter and Randall Park. It begins streaming on October 26.

2. The One About Matthew Perry – Netflix

Fans of Friends can revisit the life of Matthew Perry through this three-part documentary. Best remembered for playing Chandler Bing, the actor is the focus of a film featuring memories and accounts from people who knew him personally and professionally. It explores his rise to fame, personal challenges and efforts to support others facing addiction. The documentary premieres on October 27.

3. Baththa – Netflix

Vijay Sethupathi headlines Baththa, a Tamil action-comedy that blends gangster elements with humour. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film also features Lijomol Jose and Sai Prithviraj. Viewers will be able to watch it on Netflix from October 29, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai – Netflix

This Hindi family drama brings relatives together for Diwali, but the festive gathering is not without its complications. Old disagreements and differences between generations begin to emerge as family members spend time under one roof. Ritwik Bhowmik and Rohini Hattangadi lead the cast, alongside Ayesha Raza and Gaurav Sharma. The film arrives on October 30.

5. Akka – Netflix

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte come together for Akka, a crime drama set in a fictional kingdom during the 1980s. The story unfolds in Pernuru, where a challenge to the existing power structure sets the stage for a conflict. Tanvi Azmi and Mahesh Manjrekar are also part of the cast. The series is scheduled to premiere on October 30.

6. Sigma – Netflix

Directed by Jason Sanjay, Sigma marks his debut as a feature-film director. The Tamil action drama stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, with Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj and Shiv Panditt in supporting roles. After its theatrical release, the film is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on October 30. Multiple language versions are planned.

7. Obsession – JioHotstar

For horror fans, Obsession explores how a wish for love can lead to terrifying consequences. The story follows Bear, who turns to a supernatural object in the hope of making his childhood friend Nikki fall in love with him. However, the outcome takes a disturbing turn. Directed by Curry Barker, the film will stream in English and Hindi on JioHotstar from October 30.

8. Nocturne – Apple TV

Nocturne is a crime thriller centred on a murder investigation that leads detectives into the world of a dangerous serial killer. Liev Schreiber plays homicide detective Jonah Lynn, while Zazie Beetz appears as FBI agent Saga Bauer. Stephen Graham also features in the series. Based on Lars Kepler's crime novels, the 10-episode show begins streaming on October 30, with two episodes releasing initially.

9. Apocalypse Z: New World – Prime Video

The battle for survival continues in Apocalypse Z: New World, a sequel to Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. Set in a world devastated by a virus that turns people into aggressive infected creatures, the film follows the dangers survivors face as they attempt to navigate a changed world. The movie arrives on Prime Video on October 30.

Which OTT release should you watch this week?

From the suspense of Nocturne and Obsession to the family conflicts in Meethe Mein Kya Hai, this week's selection spans several genres. Viewers interested in Indian entertainment can also look forward to Baththa, Akka and Sigma, while The One About Matthew Perry offers a look at the life of a much-loved television actor.

Check your preferred streaming platform for regional availability and the latest release timings before watching.