Houthis Report Missile Operation Against Saudi Oil Refinery
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement said Tuesday that it had launched a ballistic missile targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the operation in a statement posted on X, saying the group’s forces had fired a ballistic missile at the facility.
Saree claimed the missile struck its intended target, triggering major fires at the refinery. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the claim.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense issued early warning alerts over a possible threat in Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed but did not disclose further details.
The reported strike comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The coalition said earlier Tuesday that its air defenses had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi territory.
Houthi attacks against the kingdom have increased since July, with missile and drone launches targeting civilian airports, oil infrastructure and military installations becoming more frequent during October.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the operation in a statement posted on X, saying the group’s forces had fired a ballistic missile at the facility.
Saree claimed the missile struck its intended target, triggering major fires at the refinery. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the claim.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense issued early warning alerts over a possible threat in Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed but did not disclose further details.
The reported strike comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The coalition said earlier Tuesday that its air defenses had intercepted four drones and three ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi territory.
Houthi attacks against the kingdom have increased since July, with missile and drone launches targeting civilian airports, oil infrastructure and military installations becoming more frequent during October.
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