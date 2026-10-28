Adria Cruz Tabor's Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story Brings Romance, Spirituality And Cultural Identity To Nineteenth-Century Texas

San Marcos, Hays County, Texas, USA - October 28, 2026 - Historical fiction follows a young Tejana woman through love, loss, family, social change and a spiritual connection that suggests some bonds can endure across time.

Author Adria Cruz Tabor invites readers into the culturally complex landscape of nineteenth-century Texas with Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story, a historical novel that weaves romance, family heritage, spirituality and social change into the life of an unforgettable young woman.

Set primarily in the fictional community of Santo Tomás during a period when Texas was undergoing dramatic political and cultural transformation, the novel centers on Ana Dolores Peregrino González, known as Ana Dee. The book introduces its setting as a territory where different cultures, races, languages and religions meet, with the story unfolding during the first half of the nineteenth century.

Ana Dee grows up surrounded by several worlds at once. Her heritage connects her to an established Tejano ranching family, while circumstances bring her into the loving care of Dr. Anthony Moore and his family. Her upbringing exposes her to Mexican, Anglo, Indigenous, Catholic and spiritual traditions, creating a life shaped not by a single cultural identity but by the many influences present along the changing Texas frontier.

Yet Ana Dee is extraordinary for another reason. From childhood, she possesses an unusual spiritual sensitivity. The novel establishes early that she can perceive experiences beyond ordinary sight and feels guided by a deeper spiritual awareness. Her gifts become intertwined with questions about ancestry, destiny, faith and the relationships that shape her future.

At the heart of the story is her connection with Robert Hughes, a young Texas Ranger whose arrival creates an immediate and mysterious sense of recognition. Their first encounter produces an attraction Ana Dee cannot easily explain and their later journey to the sacred Tlazolia Occepa stone circle gives their relationship a deeper spiritual significance. According to the novel, the circle carries an association with true love, while Robert explains its message as one of divine love returning“again and again.”

Their relationship, however, is only one thread in a much broader story.

Across more than sixty chapters, Tabor explores family bonds, courtship, marriage, bereavement, racial prejudice, property and social status, cultural survival, education, medicine, religion and changing political realities. Ana Dee's personal journey unfolds against a Texas increasingly transformed by migration, conflict, annexation and shifting relationships among Tejanos and newcomers.

The novel pays particular attention to community life. Readers encounter haciendas, medical clinics, Catholic traditions, plazas, serenades, promenades, mercados, ranching culture, traditional foods, bilingual households and multigenerational families. Santo Tomás itself emerges as an important presence, a community where people of different backgrounds interact despite the prejudices and political tensions surrounding them.

Ana Dee's story is also one of resilience. Love enters her life in different forms and loss repeatedly challenges what she believes about happiness, loyalty and destiny. Ultimately, Love's Rebirth considers whether loving again means abandoning the past or whether the heart can honor what came before while still accepting another beginning.

The Second Edition also reflects the book's emphasis on Tejano culture through its presentation and artwork. Its cover art is by Augustine Chavez, whose work explores Indigenous ancestry and celebrates his people and culture.

Blending historical fiction, romance, cultural history, family drama and spiritual themes, Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story offers readers a story about belonging in a changing land and the enduring possibility of renewal.

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Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story by Adria Cruz Tabor is published and available to readers now.

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About the Book:

Title: Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story

Author: Adria Cruz Tabor

Genre: Historical Fiction / Historical Romance

Setting: Nineteenth-Century Texas

Themes: Love, Tejana heritage, spirituality, family, cultural identity, resilience, loss, destiny and renewal.