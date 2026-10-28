Love, Loss And Destiny Collide In Adria Cruz Tabor's Captivating Historical Novel, Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story

San Marcos, Hays County, Texas, USA - October 28, 2026 - A moving tale of Tejana heritage, spiritual awakening and enduring romance transports readers to nineteenth-century Texas, where one woman discovers that love can find its way back even after unimaginable loss.

What happens when a young woman loses her family, witnesses her culture transform and discovers that the deepest connections may transcend time itself? Author Adria Cruz Tabor explores these questions in Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story, a historical fiction novel that blends magical realism, romance and cultural history to bring a lesser-explored perspective of early Texas to life.

Set between 1830 and 1850, the novel follows Ana Dolores Peregrino González, affectionately known as Ana Dee, a young Tejana whose life changes dramatically after a devastating attack destroys her family's hacienda. Orphaned at an early age, she finds refuge with the loving Anglo-American Moore family in the fictional town of Santo Tomás. Yet, as political unrest, cultural assimilation and racial divisions reshape Texas, Ana must discover how to preserve her identity while building a future of her own.

Unlike an ordinary historical heroine, Ana possesses extraordinary spiritual abilities. From perceiving people's auras to receiving intuitive messages and mysterious visions, she gradually learns to embrace gifts deeply connected to her Indigenous ancestry. Guided by her beloved great-grandmother, Braulia and the enigmatic Fray Francisco, Ana begins an extraordinary journey toward self-discovery, spiritual understanding and personal independence.

Her journey takes an unexpected romantic turn when she encounters Robert Hughes, a young Texas Ranger whose presence awakens a powerful sense of recognition. Their mysterious connection deepens during a visit to Tlazolia Occepa, an ancient circle of sparkling stones associated with spiritual love and destiny. However, the realities of war, separation, family responsibilities and unforeseen heartbreak challenge their bond in ways neither could anticipate.

Beyond its romantic storyline, Love's Rebirth illuminates the experiences of Tejano families navigating one of the most transformative periods in Texas history. Through its multicultural community, the novel explores land dispossession, slavery, prejudice, religious tolerance and the importance of preserving cultural traditions. Tabor also celebrates women's strength through Ana's commitment to education, compassionate service and the children who become part of her life.

The novel's combination of historical storytelling and supernatural elements has attracted critical recognition. Kirkus Reviews described it as “An entertaining, escapist read with an intriguing spiritual core.”

At its heart, Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story reminds readers that love is not limited to romance. It survives through family, friendship, cultural belonging, compassion and the courage to begin again. With its resilient heroine and richly layered setting, the novel offers an engaging experience for readers who appreciate historical fiction, magical realism, strong female protagonists and emotionally meaningful storytelling.

About the Author

Adria Cruz Tabor is a Latina author whose passion for cultural heritage, history and spirituality shapes her writing. Having grown up in several countries as the daughter of a Foreign Service employee, she developed an appreciation for diverse traditions, languages and beliefs. Through Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story, Tabor draws on that multicultural perspective and her historical research to illuminate the experiences of Tejanos and celebrate the enduring importance of love, tolerance and identity.

Book Availability

Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story by Adria Cruz Tabor is published and available for purchase on Amazon.

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