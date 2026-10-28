OVIOS Launches New Fall Furniture Lineup Featuring Five Versatile Designs For Modern Living

MENAFN - GetNews) From modular sectionals to space-saving sofa beds, OVIOS introduces comfort-focused furniture solutions that combine contemporary style, flexible functionality and everyday convenience.

California, United States - October 28, 2026 - OVIOS has launched a new fall furniture lineup featuring five versatile designs to help homeowners create more comfortable, stylish and functional living spaces. Spanning modular sectional sofas, a convertible sofa bed and an upholstered bed, the collection combines inviting textures, contemporary aesthetics and space-conscious features to meet the evolving needs of modern households. As cooler weather brings more activities indoors, the new lineup offers practical solutions for everyday relaxation, family gatherings and multifunctional living.

Designed for modern homes and evolving lifestyles, OVIOS offers furniture that makes it easier to create a space that feels both beautiful and lived-in.

Find Your New Favorite Spot

For anyone who loves stretching out during a movie night or creating a relaxed space for guests, the OVIOS Modular Chenille Sectional Sofa with Ottoman is an appealing choice. Its soft chenille upholstery adds a cozy, tactile finish, while the movable ottoman offers extra flexibility for lounging, putting your feet up or adapting the seating arrangement to the occasion.

For larger households or anyone who enjoys hosting, the OVIOS 134-Inch U-Shaped Modular Couch creates a generous gathering space. The wraparound layout encourages conversation, and the plush corduroy fabric brings warmth and visual texture to the room. With no assembly required, it also offers a more convenient way to refresh a living space without a complicated setup.

Prefer a soft, lounge-inspired look? The OVIOS Cloud L-Shaped Sectional Sofa makes relaxation part of the room's design. Its inviting silhouette and extended chaise create room to stretch out with a book, enjoy a favorite series or simply slow down after a busy day. It is an easy fit for interiors that balance contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Smart Comfort for Flexible Spaces

When a room needs to serve more than one purpose, multifunctional furniture can make all the difference. The OVIOS 80-Inch Convertible Modular Sofa Bed offers a flexible option for apartments, guest rooms and multipurpose spaces. Its convertible design supports both everyday lounging and sleeping needs, helping homeowners make better use of limited space without giving up a relaxed, inviting feel.

Comfort extends beyond the living room, too. The OVIOS Upholstered Bed brings a clean, contemporary touch to bedrooms and guest spaces. Its upholstered design creates a softer visual finish, while its space-conscious format and no-assembly setup make it worth considering for homes where convenience matters as much as appearance.

Make Room for Everyday Comfort

OVIOS believes good furniture should do more than look good in a room. It should fit naturally into daily routines, adapt to changing needs and make home a place people genuinely enjoy spending time in.

Whether the goal is a more inviting living room, flexible guest accommodations or a bedroom refresh, OVIOS offers versatile designs that bring style and comfort into everyday life.

Explore the collection at OVIOS:

About OVIO S

OVIOS was born out of a deep passion for design and a commitment to environmental stewardship. Founded by a group of designers and entrepreneurs who shared a common goal of creating beautiful, functional, and sustainable furniture, OVIOS set out to challenge the status quo in the home furnishings industry. The founders were inspired by the natural beauty of the world and the need to preserve it for future generations. This inspiration drove them to develop innovative solutions that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, resulting in products that are both timeless and environmentally conscious.