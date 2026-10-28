Dr. Zachary Elamir On The Questions To Ask Before Any Dental Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Zachary Elamir, a general dentist in California, says patients get better outcomes when they ask a short list of direct questions before agreeing to any dental treatment.

Los Angeles, California, USA - October 28, 2026 - Most people treat a dental recommendation the way they treat a weather report: something to accept, not something to question. Dr. Elamir says that habit is understandable but not ideal.

"A lot of patients assume that asking questions will slow things down or seem rude," he says. "In my experience, it's the opposite. The conversation usually gets shorter once a patient understands what's actually being proposed and why."

Dr. Elamir earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, after completing a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Texas A&M University. He says that background shaped how he explains treatment to patients: in plain terms, with the reasoning included.

What to Ask About the Diagnosis

Before any procedure, Dr. Elamir recommends patients ask what, specifically, the dentist is seeing, and how they know. A cavity, a cracked filling, and early gum disease can all produce similar symptoms, but they call for different treatment.

"Ask what the finding is based on," he says. "Is it an X-ray, a visual exam, a probe reading? A good answer should be specific, not just 'it needs attention.'"

He also suggests asking what happens if the treatment is delayed. Some issues need prompt care. Others can reasonably wait a few months. Knowing the difference helps a patient weigh the decision instead of reacting to urgency alone.

What to Ask About Cost and Timeline

Dr. Elamir says cost questions belong early in the conversation, not after the work has started. He recommends patients ask for a written estimate, what it does and does not include, and whether the price changes if complications come up during treatment.

"Nobody wants to talk about money in a dental chair," he says. "But it's a normal question, and a dentist should be able to answer it without hesitation."

He also tells patients to ask how many visits a treatment plan will take and roughly how long each one runs. Some procedures are a single appointment. Others unfold over weeks. Patients plan better when they know this upfront.

What to Ask About Alternatives

Dr. Elamir says one of the most useful questions a patient can ask is simple: what are the other options, including doing nothing right now?

"There's often more than one reasonable path," he says. "A filling versus watching a small area. A crown versus a less invasive repair. Patients should hear the tradeoffs, not just the recommendation."

He adds that asking about alternatives is not about second-guessing a dentist. It is about understanding the full picture before making a decision that affects a patient's mouth, time, and budget.

What to Ask About the Dentist's Background

Finally, Dr. Elamir says it is reasonable to ask a dentist about their training and how they stay current. He points to his own involvement with the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Texas Dental Association as the kind of ongoing connection to the field that patients can ask about directly.

"Patients are allowed to ask who trained you and how you keep learning," he says. "A dentist who takes the question seriously is usually one who takes the profession seriously."

A Short List, Not a Long One

Dr. Elamir is quick to say this is not meant to turn every appointment into an interview. The goal is a handful of direct questions: what's the diagnosis based on, what does it cost, what are the alternatives, and how soon does it need to happen.

"Patients don't need to ask everything," he says. "They need to ask enough to understand the decision they're making."

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About Dr. Zachary Elamir

Dr. Zachary Elamir is a general dentist based in California. He holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Texas Dental Association, and has taken part in humanitarian dental programs including the Dental Humanitarian Outreach Program and Ayuda.

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