Gillian Rotstein Explores Why Small Businesses Are Rethinking Their Approach To Branding

MENAFN - GetNews) Toronto marketing and communications consultant highlights a growing interest in authentic storytelling, local identity, and more thoughtful digital communication.

Toronto, ON - October 28, 2026 - As businesses compete for attention across crowded digital platforms, Toronto-based marketing and communications consultant Gillian Rotstein is encouraging a different conversation about branding. Rather than focusing exclusively on visibility, she believes small businesses should pay closer attention to the experiences, details, and personal connections that make them memorable.

With a background in agency marketing and independent consulting, Rotstein has developed an interest in how smaller brands communicate their identity without the resources of larger organisations. Her perspective draws on professional experience in marketing strategy, content development, and brand positioning, as well as her longstanding interests in photography, design, and Toronto's independent business community.

"There's a lot of pressure on businesses to constantly create something new," says Rotstein. "But sometimes the most interesting part of a brand is already there. It might be the story behind the business, the way customers are treated, or the small details that people remember after visiting."

Looking Beyond the Logo

For Rotstein, branding is not simply a matter of choosing colours, designing a website, or maintaining a social media presence. It also involves understanding how customers experience a business from their first interaction to their last.

She points to independent restaurants, neighbourhood shops, and creative studios as examples of businesses where identity is communicated through many small decisions.

A restaurant's interior, the language on its menu, the photographs on its website, and the way its staff interact with visitors can all influence how customers perceive the business.

"People don't experience a brand in separate pieces," Rotstein explains. "They experience the whole thing. A beautiful website creates expectations, but the actual experience needs to support those expectations."

This broader approach is particularly relevant for smaller businesses, where personal relationships and word of mouth often play important roles in attracting and retaining customers.

Why More Content Is Not Always Better Content

Another area Rotstein believes deserves greater attention is the pressure to maintain a constant online presence.

As digital platforms continue to evolve, many small business owners feel obligated to publish content frequently, even when they have limited time or resources.

Rotstein believes businesses should consider whether their content serves a clear purpose before increasing how often they post.

"I think we've reached a point where businesses sometimes confuse activity with communication," she says. "Posting every day might make a business look active, but that doesn't necessarily mean people are learning anything useful about it."

Instead, she sees value in content that answers common customer questions, introduces the people behind a business, or explains what makes a product or service different.

For independent brands, this could mean sharing the process behind a new collection, explaining how a service works, or documenting an ordinary day at the business.

Finding Brand Inspiration in Toronto's Neighbourhoods

Rotstein's interest in branding also extends beyond her consulting work.

Originally raised in Calgary, Alberta, she moved to the Toronto area in her early twenties after studying Communications and Media Studies at the University of Calgary.

Today, she draws creative inspiration from the city's restaurants, galleries, independent shops, and design spaces.

She is particularly interested in how local businesses use their physical environments to establish an identity.

"A small café can teach you a surprising amount about branding," says Rotstein. "Look at the furniture, lighting, menu design, music, and even how the space is photographed. Those choices tell a story before anyone explains what the business is about."

Her interests in photography, travel, and interior design have also shaped how she thinks about visual communication.

Rather than treating creative inspiration as something that happens exclusively at work, Rotstein believes observing different environments can help professionals develop a more thoughtful understanding of their audiences.

A More Intentional Approach to Small Business Marketing

As accessible digital tools make content creation easier, Rotstein believes the challenge for many businesses is shifting from producing marketing materials to deciding what is worth communicating.

She encourages entrepreneurs to examine whether their messaging reflects their business accurately and whether customers can easily understand what they offer.

For Rotstein, this starts with asking straightforward questions about the business's audience, purpose, and customer experience.

"Not every business needs to follow every trend," she says. "Sometimes the better decision is to understand what people already appreciate about your business and communicate that more clearly."

Her perspective reflects a practical marketing approach that places greater importance on clarity, consistency, and the everyday experiences behind a brand.

As Toronto's independent business community continues to evolve, Rotstein remains interested in how entrepreneurs can use their individuality, creativity, and local connections to build identities that feel distinct without becoming unnecessarily complicated.

About Gillian Rotstein

Gillian Rotstein is a marketing and communications consultant based in Toronto, Ontario. She works with small businesses, entrepreneurs, and independent brands on marketing strategy, brand positioning, content development, and digital communications. After gaining experience at larger marketing agencies, she transitioned into independent consulting. She holds a degree in Communications and Media Studies from the University of Calgary and has completed additional professional training in digital marketing, branding, and business development.