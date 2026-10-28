Meet Dudie Wudie: The Real-Life Miniature Pony Inspiring A Children's Book About Friendship Across Generations

Teston, England, United Kingdom - October 28, 2026 - Imagine a pony with a very big itch, a tree that becomes his best scratching post, and a boy whose laughter changes everything. That's the heartwarming beginning of Dudie Wudie and the Itchy Scratchy Tree, the enchanting new children's book by author Dee Thrussell.

Blending humor, tenderness, and the beauty of unexpected friendships, this delightful story follows Dudie Wudie, a lovable pony who discovers that life is brighter when shared with friends. From a giggling boy named Ritchey to Grandma Stitch and the residents of a care home, Dudie's adventures highlight the magic that happens when generations connect through kindness and storytelling.

The inspiration for the book comes from a very real bond between the author and her miniature pony, Dude. After an accident in 2021, Dee found comfort in Dude's gentle presence. Together, they began visiting care homes, bringing smiles and laughter to residents-including Dee's own mother, who lived with dementia. Those heartfelt experiences blossomed into the imaginative world of Dudie Wudie, a character who carries joy wherever he goes.

“Dude is a very special little pony” says Dee.“I've seen first-hand how much happiness he can bring, particularly to people living in care homes. I wanted to capture some of that magic in a children's story that families could enjoy together.”

With charming illustrations and playful storytelling, Dudie Wudie and the Itchy Scratchy Tree speaks to children and families while also touching anyone who has seen how animals bring comfort and healing. At its core, the book is a celebration of friendship, memory, and the laughter that bridges generations.

Perfect for bedtime reading, classroom sharing, or simply sparking giggles, this book is more than just a pony tale-it's a reminder that joy can be found in the simplest of moments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dee Thrussell is the founder of Mini Horse Heroes, where she shares the joy of miniature Shetland ponies through visits to care homes, schools and community events. Her work also includes educational experiences and equine-assisted wellbeing interventions, using the ponies' gentle nature to encourage confidence, communication, emotional wellbeing and meaningful connections. Dude, a very special little pony, has touched many lives, including Dee's mum, who lived with dementia. Inspired by the remarkable interactions, friendships and memories her ponies help create, Dee brings these heartwarming real-life experiences into her children's stories.

Book Name: Dudie Wudie and the Itchy Scratchy Tree

Author Name: Dee Thrussell

ISBN Number: 978-1968296803

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here