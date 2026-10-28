Children's Music World Brings“Theory”,“Ear-Training”, And“Sight-Reading” Together From A Child's First Music Lesson

Southgate, London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2026 - Children's Music World Vol. 1 Rhythm offers a structured approach to early music education by integrating“theory”,“ear training” and“sight reading” from the beginning. Designed for children aged 6 to 12 and suitable for first and second study piano students, the workbook addresses the risk that important musicianship skills can become disconnected when they are taught separately or introduced mainly in preparation for examinations.

Rhythm provides the starting point for the first volume, with lessons moving through time values, time signatures, dotted notes, quavers, semiquavers, the upbeat, ties and rests. Each new concept builds on material introduced earlier, helping students develop their understanding progressively.

This learning structure moves students from explanation to active application through written exercises, listening activities and“sight reading”. Later lessons also introduce tempo awareness, counting, rhythm creation and exercises that encourage students to look ahead while reading music.

Key Features:



Theory,“ear training and sight reading” are integrated throughout each lesson.

Progressive exercises reinforce earlier concepts while introducing new rhythmic material.

Listening and clapping games develop rhythmic recognition without relying only on notation.

“Sight reading” activities move from counting and clapping to playing at varied tempos. Creative rhythm exercises encourage students to apply musical concepts independently.

This workbook aims to complement current piano method books, aiding children to develop a more holistic approach to musicianship. Children's Music World Volume 1 Rhythm is part one of a series of four books that will address rhythm, pitch, intervals, and chords.

About the Author:

Odele Prince is a piano teacher and accompanist with more than 20 years of professional experience. A graduate of Royal Holloway, University of London, and the Conservatoire Populaire de Musique de Genève, Switzerland, she achieved the highest honours in piano studies. Her early training was at the Royal College of Music, Junior Department, London.

Book Name: Children's Music World Volume 1 Rhythm: A workbook for the young to develop skills in: THEORY, EAR-TRAINING & SIGHT-READING!

Author Name: Odele Prince

ISBN Number: 978-1970440584

Paperback Version: Click Here