Young Piano Learners Move From Naming Notes To Recognising Musical Patterns In Children's Music World Volume 2

Southgate, London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2026 - Children's Music World Volume 2 Pitch moves beyond basic note recognition by helping young piano learners understand how written music relates to sound, keyboard position and recurring musical patterns. Designed for children aged 6 to 12 and suitable for first and second study piano students, the workbook integrates Theory, Ear-Training and Sight-Reading throughout the learning process.

As beginners develop foundational musicianship skills, the workbook connects written notation with sound and keyboard location. Students begin by recognising notes in the treble and bass clefs, identifying them on the stave and locating them on the piano before progressing to broader musical patterns.

These aspects are introduced later in the form of steps, skips, repetition of notes and other forms of visual patterns before proceeding to tones, semitones, sharps, flats, key signatures, and patterns of major scales and harmonic minor scales. These concepts are introduced using written exercises, listening exercises, and sight reading.

Key Features:



Combines theory,“ear training” and“sight reading” throughout the learning process.

Develops note recognition across both treble and bass clefs.

Connects written notation with the corresponding notes on the piano.

Introduces pattern recognition through steps, skips, repeated notes and scale structures. Progresses into tones, semitones, accidentals, key signatures and major and harmonic minor patterns.

By moving from individual notes toward broader musical structures, the workbook gives young pianists opportunities to develop pitch awareness, listening skills and more informed approaches to“sight reading” while working progressively with a teacher.

About the Author:

Odele Prince is a piano teacher and accompanist with more than 20 years of professional experience. A graduate of Royal Holloway, University of London, and the Conservatoire Populaire de Musique de Genève, Switzerland, she achieved the highest honours in piano studies. Her early training was at the Royal College of Music, Junior Department, London.

Book Name: Children's Music World, Volume 2, Pitch: A workbook for the young to develop skills in: THEORY, EAR-TRAINING & SIGHT-READING

Author Name: Odele Prince

ISBN Number: 979-8951390165

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