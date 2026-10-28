Iran Reports Oil Tanker Fire After Naval Mine Strike Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Navy said Tuesday.
In a statement carried by official reports, the Navy said the vessel had disabled its tracking systems and attempted to navigate through an area described as “restricted and unsafe” before hitting the mines.
The incident damaged the tanker and triggered a fire, according to the statement.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the vessel’s name, flag, crew details or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The Navy maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remained “unsafe and closed” to vessels attempting to transit without prior coordination, adding that ships seeking safe passage must communicate with Iran’s armed forces.
The incident occurred as diplomatic initiatives continued to seek an end to the conflict involving Iran and the United States, with regional countries working to facilitate negotiations and ease tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued diplomatic engagement on regional security issues, including efforts to reduce tensions and support a lasting settlement.
In a statement carried by official reports, the Navy said the vessel had disabled its tracking systems and attempted to navigate through an area described as “restricted and unsafe” before hitting the mines.
The incident damaged the tanker and triggered a fire, according to the statement.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the vessel’s name, flag, crew details or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
The Navy maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remained “unsafe and closed” to vessels attempting to transit without prior coordination, adding that ships seeking safe passage must communicate with Iran’s armed forces.
The incident occurred as diplomatic initiatives continued to seek an end to the conflict involving Iran and the United States, with regional countries working to facilitate negotiations and ease tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also continued diplomatic engagement on regional security issues, including efforts to reduce tensions and support a lasting settlement.
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