PSD Warns Of Flash Flood Risks Amid Unstable Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday renewed its warning to residents as heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom raise the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

The directorate said prevailing weather conditions are bringing scattered showers that could become heavy for brief periods, potentially triggering flash floods.

It urged the public to avoid valleys and flood channels and refrain from crossing flooded roads or areas where rainwater has accumulated.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by rainfall or reduced visibility caused by fog and dust.

The PSD also called on residents to follow official weather warnings and safety instructions and contact the unified emergency number, 911, whenever assistance is required.

//Petra// RZ