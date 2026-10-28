Russia Expects Fourth Diesel Tanker for US to Depart Wednesday
(MENAFN) Russia expects a fourth tanker carrying diesel fuel bound for the United States to set sail on Wednesday under an agreement reached between Moscow and Washington earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Novak confirmed that three tankers had already departed.
"There are currently three ships. The fourth has not yet departed. We expect it on the 28th," he said.
Novak also expressed surprise at opposition from some US politicians to the diesel supply arrangement with Russia.
"In general, of course, the position of the Democrats is surprising, who speak or even act not in the interests of the residents of the US," he said.
The deputy prime minister added that Moscow remained willing to resume natural gas deliveries to Europe if European countries sought to restore supplies.
"For our part, we are ready. We have always been reliable suppliers," he said.
Novak noted that Russia could redirect all its available gas supplies to alternative markets if European buyers chose not to purchase them.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Novak confirmed that three tankers had already departed.
"There are currently three ships. The fourth has not yet departed. We expect it on the 28th," he said.
Novak also expressed surprise at opposition from some US politicians to the diesel supply arrangement with Russia.
"In general, of course, the position of the Democrats is surprising, who speak or even act not in the interests of the residents of the US," he said.
The deputy prime minister added that Moscow remained willing to resume natural gas deliveries to Europe if European countries sought to restore supplies.
"For our part, we are ready. We have always been reliable suppliers," he said.
Novak noted that Russia could redirect all its available gas supplies to alternative markets if European buyers chose not to purchase them.
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