Two Killed, Six Injured As Bridge Slab Collapses In Shangla

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two people were killed and six others injured when a bridge slab collapsed in Aluch, in the Puran tehsil of Shangla. Taking notice of the incident, Shangla Deputy Commissioner has ordered a formal inquiry.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, the incident occurred at around 4:45pm yesterday, affecting a total of eight people. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Assistant Commissioner Martung have been appointed as inquiry officers to investigate the incident.

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The statement said the inquiry officers had been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit their report within 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the incident occurred yesterday at the semi-kalay bridge in Puran Bazaar, Aluch, where several people were standing on the roof slab of the Noor Muhammad Plaza when it suddenly collapsed. Those present fell into the stream below. Two people, including a child, were killed, while six others were injured.

